🔴 Live: At least one dead in night attack in Kiev

At least one person died and four others were injured in overnight strikes in Kiev. It is the third night of attacks on the Ukrainian capital. Follow hour by hour the latest developments in the war in Ukraine

6.49am: Delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine is “complicated” for Australia

Australia’s defense minister said he was puzzled by the idea of ​​bolstering Ukraine’s military with retired fighter jets, saying Kiev’s request for an extra air force was a “complicated” matter.

Richard Marles said talks to provide aircraft were “ongoing” but were much more difficult than other forms of military support.

Australia stepped up aid to Ukraine ahead of Wednesday’s NATO summit in Lithuania, pledging to send an extra fleet of 30 Bushmaster armored personnel carriers at a cost of $67 million.

6:02: Joe Biden ends his European trip in Finland, a new member of NATO.

Joe Biden ends his five-day trip to Europe with the leaders of the Nordic countries on Thursday.

This brief stopover in the Finnish capital is the end of a trip carefully designed to highlight the growth of NATO, which the US president says has grown stronger since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Finland joined the military alliance in early April, effectively doubling the alliance’s border with Russia.

06:24: Thousands of Ukrainian civilians detained in Russia, which plans to build many more prisons

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians are detained across Russia and the Ukrainian territories it occupies, in centers ranging from brand new wings of Russian prisons to sweaty basements. Most of them have no status under Russian law.

Russia plans to detain thousands more. A Russian government document from January obtained by the US news agency AP reports plans to create 25 new penal colonies and six other detention centers in occupied Ukraine by 2026.

In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin last May signed a decree allowing Russia to send people from areas under martial law, which includes all of occupied Ukraine, to those that are not, like Russia. This makes it easier to deport Ukrainians who oppose Russian occupation to Russia indefinitely, as has happened in several cases documented by the AP.

04:57: At least one person died in a night attack in Kiev

Nighttime drone strikes on Kiev left at least one dead and four wounded, authorities reported before dawn Thursday, in the third night of attacks on the Ukrainian capital, with explosions heard in several neighborhoods.

Iranian-made Shahed explosive devices “entered the capital from different directions”, the military administration said, adding that “a dozen” of them were shot down in the city’s airspace.

Falling debris was reported in five neighborhoods, the publication added, specifying that a 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were hospitalized with injuries caused by shrapnel.

Two people were injured in the Darnytsky district “as a result of falling debris,” Sergiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said on Telegram.

It is not clear if these are the same two victims.

July 12 Essentials

“We will not bend!” said Joe Biden in a speech at Vilnius University, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin had failed in his attempt to “crack” the Atlantic alliance.

The Russian army has announced that it has received from the Wagner paramilitary group more than 2,000 pieces of equipment, 2,500 tons of ammunition and 20,000 small arms under the agreement reached after its aborted insurgency in June.

“The Russian Armed Forces are scheduled to complete the receipt of weapons and military equipment from units of the Wagner Group,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

With AFP