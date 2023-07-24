🔴 Live: drones hit Moscow, Russia condemns an “act of terrorism”

Russia said it “neutralized” two Ukrainian drones in Moscow overnight from Sunday to Monday, claiming to have foiled a “terrorist act” by Kiev in the Russian capital. Moscow’s mayor specifies that no casualty or “serious destruction” was noted. Follow hour by hour the latest developments in Ukraine.

3 minutes

4:36: drones “neutralized”, Russia condemns “an act of terrorism”

“On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist act using two drones was made on objects (located) on the territory of the city of Moscow,” the Russian Defense Ministry said. “Two Ukrainian drones were neutralized and crashed. There were no injuries.”

04:01: “Drone attack” hit Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said “drone strikes” hit two “non-residential” buildings in the Russian capital overnight. “There is no serious damage or injuries. All services are working on the scene,” the city councilor said on Telegram.

“Fragments of a drone” have been discovered in Moscow on a major axis near the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian state agency TASS reported.

The RIA Novosti news agency released video footage of the business center, showing some damage to the top of the large building. The road there has been blocked.

03:35: Russia will replace Ukrainian grain products on their way to Africa, promises Vladimir Putin

The Russian president guaranteed that Moscow would replace Ukrainian grain products heading to Africa, following the Kremlin’s abandonment of the grain deal.

“I want to assure that our country is able to replace Ukrainian grain on a commercial basis and at no cost, especially since we expect another record harvest this year,” the head of state wrote in an article published on the Kremlin’s website, titled “Russia and Africa: Uniting effort for peace, progress and a prosperous future.”

“Regardless of the sanctions, Russia will continue its energetic efforts to ensure the distribution of grain, food, fertilizers and other goods to Africa (…) the network of Russian embassies and trade missions in Africa will be expanded,” Vladimir Putin added, as a Russia-Africa summit is set to open Thursday in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg.

On Tuesday, the African Union (AU) “regretted” Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement. “I urge stakeholders to resolve the issues to allow the resumption of the continued and safe passage of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine and Russia to regions in need, including Africa,” AU Commission President Moussa Faki Mahamat said on his Twitter account.

Moscow said on Friday it understood the “concerns” of African countries and pledged to continue supplying countries in need.

Essential July 23

Russian forces carried out an attack on the port city of Odessa on Sunday, killing two and wounding 22, including four children, according to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry. Unesco has condemned “brutal attacks” against Ukraine’s heritage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin received his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko. The Belarusian president assured Vladimir Putin that he “kept” the Wagner Group in central Belarus, saying that Minsk was “controlling” the situation, weeks after the arrival of this group’s fighters following their failed insurgency in Russia.

With AFP and Reuters