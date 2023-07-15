🔴 Live: from Kiev, the South Korean president promises to increase his support for Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced that he is increasing the “scale of support” to Kiev, where he made a surprise visit on Saturday for his first trip to the country. In particular, he met President Volodymyr Zelensky. In the early afternoon, the Russian security services claimed to have prevented the murders of two media personalities. Live hour by hour the events in Ukraine.

14:52: South Korea will “increase the scope” of its aid to Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged to “increase the scale” of humanitarian aid and non-lethal military assistance to Ukraine after a summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.

Seoul “will increase the amount of support provided last year when we provided materials such as helmets and bulletproof vests,” Yoon Suk Yeol said. His country’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine will increase to $150 million in 2023 from $100 million in 2022, he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked his South Korean counterpart for his “meaningful” first visit to Ukraine.

“Today, during this first visit of the President of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine in the history of our relations, we talked about everything that is important for people to live a normal and safe life,” Volodymyr Zelensky said, adding: “Thank you for these meaningful conversations. Thank you for your strong support.”

14:23: Vladimir Putin discusses the Black Sea grain agreement with Cyril Ramaphosa

Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Cyril Ramaphosa, according to the Kremlin, and the Russian and South African presidents discussed the African initiative for peace in Ukraine and the agreement on grain exports via the Black Sea, the Kremlin said.

Regarding the grain deal, which expires on Monday, Vladimir Putin reiterated to his South African counterpart that measures to remove obstacles to Russian food and fertilizer exports had not been fully implemented, according to the Kremlin.

13:33: Moscow says it foiled attacks on two media personalities

The Russian Security Services (FSB) claimed to have prevented the murders of Margarita Simonian, one of the main voices of the Kremlin’s media machine, and Ksenia Sobchak, a famous influencer critical of the offensive in Ukraine.

In a press release, the FSB claims to have arrested, on Friday in Moscow and in the Russian region of Ryazan, members of a neo-Nazi group called “Paragraph-88” and recruited by the Ukrainian services for payment to kill these two targets.

AFP cannot confirm these claims from an independent source.

Editor-in-chief of the RT television network, Margarita Simonian, is one of the most familiar faces in Moscow’s war on information, parallel to the offensive in Ukraine.

Ksenia Sobchak is the daughter of a former mayor of Saint Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak, who was Vladimir Putin’s mentor. She hosts a very popular YouTube channel in Russia and is often critical of the authorities. Ksenia Sobchak did not hide her opposition to the attack in Ukraine at the end of February 2022. She has temporarily left Russian territory several times since the start of the conflict.

13:21: The Ukrainian president tweets his meeting with his Korean counterpart

10:55: The president of South Korea on a surprise visit to Ukraine

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol made a surprise visit to Ukraine, visiting the town of Boutcha, scene of a massacre of civilians attributed to the Russian army, ahead of a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, the presidency said.

“The president first visited the site of the Boutcha massacre, near the capital Kiev, as well as the town of Irpin, where the missile attacks were concentrated on civilian residential areas,” the southern presidency said. Korea, which specified that the meeting between the two leaders would take place later in the day.

“President Yoon Suk Yeol will visit a war dead memorial to lay a wreath and hold a summit with President Zelensky,” the presidency said in a statement.

South Korea, the world’s ninth-largest arms exporter, has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine and has also sold tanks and howitzers to Poland, a key ally of Kiev against Russian forces.

However, the Asian country has a long-standing policy of not supplying weapons to regions in conflict, despite repeated calls from the United States, European allies and Ukraine itself for more aid.

July 14 Essentials

The counteroffensive in Kiev, which faced resistance from Russian forces, “is not progressing so quickly,” admitted the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriï Yermak. A little earlier, the latter indicated that Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as Moscow’s troops are on Ukrainian territory.

Fighters from the Wagner paramilitary group have begun working as “instructors” for the territorial defense forces of Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry announced, three weeks after the failed Wagner uprising in Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “agrees with me” on the extension of the Black Sea grain agreement, which expires on Monday night, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. “There is no statement on this from the Russian side,” responded Dmitri Peskov, Kremlin spokesman.

With AFP and Reuters