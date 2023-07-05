🔴 Live: Kursk and Belgorod regions attacked by Ukraine, according to Russian authorities

The Russian regions of Kursk and Belgorod were attacked by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday morning, local governors in these two border regions of Ukraine said. Follow hour by hour the latest events in Ukraine and Russia.

8:32: Kursk and Belgorod regions attacked by Ukraine

Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions were attacked early in the morning by Ukrainian forces, local governors in those two border regions said, adding that no injuries were reported.

“The city of Valouïki is under fire from the Ukrainian armed forces,” the governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on the Telegram messaging application at 4:36 GMT (6:36 French time), without specifying whether it was rocket fire, artillery shells or other form of attack.

“The air defense system worked, but there is destruction on the ground,” he said.

04:02: Civilians killed in attack in Makiivka, according to Russia

The Ukrainian army announced that it had destroyed a unit of Russian forces in the town of Makiivka in the Donetsk region.

“Thanks to the precision fire of the units of the defense forces, another formation of Russian terrorists (located) in the temporarily occupied city of Makiivka ceased to exist,” the Office of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

In a video attached to this message, an explosion is visible in the distance, as well as the silhouette of at least one building.

Local authorities installed by Moscow said one civilian was killed and 36 others wounded in the attacks carried out by Kiev. “The enemy launched attacks late in the evening against residential areas and a hospital complex,” said Denis Pushilin, head of the administration installed by Moscow in the Donetsk region.

“Nine health institutions (…) were damaged” in Makiivka, Russian state agency Tass said.

A massive bavovna took place in Makiivka, a town adjacent to Donetsk in the area controlled by the Russian armed formations. Most likely an ammunition depot. pic.twitter.com/7YBVF42Pdw

— Dmitri (@wartranslated) July 4, 2023 Essential 4th of July

NATO decided on Tuesday to extend the mandate of its Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, by one year, choosing to trust an experienced leader.

Russia has announced that it has shot down five drones over the region of its capital, an attack attributed to Ukraine. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, four drones were destroyed by anti-aircraft defenses and the fifth was neutralized with “electronic warfare means” before it crashed in the Moscow region.

On the ground, Ukraine reported several Russian attacks, including a particularly bloody one in the Kharkiv region (northeast), which left at least 40 injured, including 12 children.

With AFP and Reuters