🔴 Live: Russian Drone Attack on Kiev, No Casualties

Several Russian drones attacked Kiev on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, causing material damage but no casualties. A drone attack also took place overnight in the south of the Odessa region, a major Ukrainian port on the Black Sea. Follow the latest developments in the war in Ukraine hour by hour.

2 min

3:22 am: Russian drone attack on Kiev, no casualties

“Following the enemy attack on the capital and the falling debris from drones, a non-residential building was damaged in the Solomyansky district. A tree caught fire in the Svyatoshynsky district,” wrote Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday. “There are no deaths or injuries in the capital,” he added.

The military administration of the capital also stated on Telegram that drone debris fell on a playground and caused a fire in a non-residential building in the Golosiivsky district, with no reported casualties there either.

An AFP journalist in Kiev reported hearing at least three explosions around 3 am local time (12 am GMT).

A drone attack also took place overnight in the south of the Odessa region, a major Ukrainian port on the Black Sea, the regional military administration said on Telegram, without providing further details.

The highlights of August 1st

Belarus has denied the accusations of its Polish neighbor that it violated its airspace. Iceland has closed its embassy in Moscow due to the conflict in Ukraine, becoming the first European country to take such a measure. The country wants to make it clear that this is not a diplomatic rupture.

With AFP and Reuters