🔴 Live: Ukraine claims to have thwarted a Russian drone attack in Kiev

Authorities in Kiev said they had shot down Russian drones in the capital, the first after a 12-day hiatus. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also welcomed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday. “We need a very clear and understandable signal at the Vilnius summit that Ukraine can become a full member of NATO after the war,” he said. Follow the latest developments in the war in Ukraine live.

8:27: “We don’t know the possible damage that the drones could have done to Kiev,” according to a France 24 journalist

It is not yet known whether the drones that were shot down “could have done any damage to the Ukrainian capital”, specifies Gwendoline Debono, France 24 special correspondent in Ukraine.

01:56 05:27: War in Ukraine has ‘destructive’ effect on Putin, says CIA director

The war in Ukraine is having a “destructive” effect on Vladimir Putin, CIA director William Burns has said from the Ditchley Foundation in the UK. He called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “the most immediate and acute geopolitical challenge to the international order today.”

According to him, the war is a “strategic failure” for Moscow, which has exposed Russia’s military weaknesses, dealt a blow to its economy and encouraged the expansion and strengthening of NATO. “Discontent with the war will continue to eat away at Russian leaders (…) This discontent creates for us at the CIA a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” noted William Burns.

“We will not let her pass,” he added, adding that the CIA had recently posted a message on Telegram explaining to the Russians how to reach the US agency through the dark web.

“The impact of these words and actions will be felt for some time, a stark reminder of the destructive effect of Putin’s war on his own society and his own regime,” William Burns said.

02:51: After a 12-day break, Russia launched a drone attack on Kiev

Russia launched a nighttime drone strike on Kiev and its environs after a 12-day hiatus, triggering air defense systems, Ukrainian military officials reported Sunday.

According to the air force, eight Iranian-made Shahed drones and three cruise missiles were used and shot down.

“Another enemy attack on Kiev,” wrote on the Telegram network Serhiy Popko, an officer who heads the military administration in the Ukrainian capital.

Three houses were damaged by falling drone debris in the Kyiv region, injuring one person, the region’s military chief Ruslan Kravchenko reported on his Facebook page.

Reuters witnesses heard explosions similar to the sound of air defense systems hitting targets.

Traveling to Kiev, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wants to express the EU’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine. An “extremely symbolic” visit hailed by the Ukrainian president.

Still, Volodomyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he wanted his country to receive an “invitation” to join NATO at the Vilnius summit in July.

