🔴 Live: Ukraine’s EU candidacy, a “priority” for the Spanish Presidency

Traveling to Kiev, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez intends to express the EU’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine. Follow the latest developments live.

15:01: Volodymyr Zelensky accuses ‘some’ Western partners of dragging their feet on pilot training

Ukraine’s president on Saturday accused “some” Western partners of dragging their feet on plans to train Ukrainian pilots to fly fighter jets.

“Do they have any idea when Ukraine will be able to get F-16s?” Volodymyr Zelensky asked reporters together with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, referring to the West. “There is no training mission plan. I think some partners are dragging their feet. Why are they doing that? I don’t know.”

13:57: Pedro Sanchez, an “extremely symbolic” visit, Zelensky says

The Ukrainian president welcomed the Spanish prime minister’s “extremely symbolic” visit to Ukraine.

“Thank you for your important visit and your support for our people!” he said on social media. “It is extremely symbolic that this visit takes place on the very first day of Spain’s EU presidency,” he added.

Ukraine was granted EU candidate status a year ago and hopes to begin formal negotiations this year on the steps it needs to take to increase its chances of joining the EU.

10:22: Pedro Sanchez arrives in Kiev as Spain takes over the EU presidency

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrived in Kiev to meet Volodymyr Zelensky on the first day of his country’s rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union.

“I am already in Kiev. I wanted the first action of the Spanish presidency of the Council of the European Union to be in Ukraine” with its president, Pedro Sanchez wrote on his Twitter account, specifying that he would transfer “all solidarity from Europe”.

Yes, a Kiev.

I wanted the first action of the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU to be in Ukraine with @ZelenskyyUa.

I will transfer all European solidarity to your government and parliament.

We will maintain our support for the Ukrainian people until peace returns to Europe. pic.twitter.com/bPcvnYxNZZ

— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 1, 2023 at 8:27 AM: CIA chief visited Ukraine recently, US official says

CIA Director William Burns recently visited Ukraine, where he met with intelligence officials and President Volodymyr Zelensky, a US official confirmed to AFP on Friday. This trip, which was not made public at the time, took place as Ukrainian forces continued their counteroffensive launched in June in the east and south of the country against Russian forces.

On this occasion, the head of the CIA “confirmed the US commitment to share intelligence to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression”, the US official said on condition of anonymity.

The Ukrainian army is limited in its counteroffensive by a lack of armaments, especially combat aircraft, assesses its commander-in-chief Valery Zalouzhny in an interview published on Friday by the Washington Post. “It pisses me off,” he says of Westerners who complain about Kiev’s slow progress against the Russians when he wishes they would deliver weapons to them more quickly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, has ordered security on the border with Belarus to be strengthened in light of the arrival in the Moscow-allied country of fighters from the Wagner paramilitary group following a failed uprising in Russia.

With AFP and Reuters