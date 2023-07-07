A week around the world – Where is Prigojine?

Yevgeny Prigojine wanted to be in Russia and not in Belarus, said Alexander Lukashenko. A search took place at his home, revealed on Russian television. On the Ukrainian front, a Russian bombardment in Lviv in western Ukraine killed 7 people. Zelensky met Erdogan to discuss the grain deal threatened by Moscow.

Also this week, the return to calm in France was confirmed last night. Emmanuel Macron announced an “emergency law” to speed up reconstruction in neighborhoods affected by the riots. The head of state gathered more than 200 mayors at the Elysée.

In Senegal, President Macky Sall has announced that he will not run for a third term! Macky Sall claims not to have been under pressure in an interview with Le Monde. The opposition considered a possible candidacy illegal.

The Jenin camp destroyed by the Israeli army. The soldiers occupied the site for two days, killing 12 and wounding 118. It was the largest raid in over twenty years. A vehicle attack left 7 injured in Tel Aviv, an attack police attributed to a “terrorist” living in the West Bank. On Friday, two members of a Palestinian armed group were killed during a military attack in Nablus.

In a week filled with significant events, France experienced a return to calm as President Emmanuel Macron announced an “emergency law” aimed at expediting the reconstruction process in neighborhoods that were affected by recent riots. This move comes as Macron seeks to address the concerns and grievances of the citizens who have been protesting against economic inequality and government policies.

To discuss the implementation of this law and gather support from local authorities, Macron invited more than 200 mayors to the Elysée, the presidential palace. This gathering highlighted the government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in the affected areas. The emergency law is expected to provide the necessary resources and support to rebuild these neighborhoods and alleviate the frustrations that led to the riots in the first place.

In another political development, President Macky Sall of Senegal made a surprising announcement that he will not seek a third term in office. This decision comes amid speculation that Sall might attempt to extend his presidency beyond the constitutional limit. However, in an interview with Le Monde, Sall claimed that he was not under any pressure to step down and that his decision was motivated by his belief in the importance of democratic principles.

The opposition in Senegal had previously criticized the possibility of Sall running for a third term, deeming it illegal. Therefore, Sall’s announcement brings a sense of relief and reaffirms the country’s commitment to democratic processes and peaceful transitions of power.

In the Middle East, tensions continue to escalate as the Israeli army destroyed the Jenin camp, a Palestinian refugee camp. The army’s occupation of the site for two days resulted in the loss of 12 lives and left 118 individuals wounded. This raid marks the largest military operation in the region in over two decades, further exacerbating the already volatile situation.

Furthermore, a vehicle attack in Tel Aviv left seven people injured, with the police attributing the incident to a “terrorist” residing in the West Bank. This attack serves as a reminder of the ongoing security concerns and the need for measures to prevent such acts of violence.

Meanwhile, in Nablus, two members of a Palestinian armed group were killed during a military attack. This incident highlights the complex and multi-faceted nature of the conflicts in the region, with both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups engaging in violent actions.

These events underscore the urgent need for dialogue, negotiation, and peaceful resolutions to the conflicts in the Middle East. It is essential for all parties involved to engage in constructive discussions and find common ground to ensure the safety and well-being of all individuals living in the region.

As the world navigates through these challenging times, it is crucial for leaders to prioritize diplomacy and peaceful solutions. The events in France, Senegal, and the Middle East serve as reminders that effective governance, respect for democratic principles, and a commitment to dialogue are essential for fostering stability and promoting the well-being of all citizens.