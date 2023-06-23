Africa Journal – New Global Financial Pact: $100 billion to help poor countries.

Malians approved with 97% of the vote the draft new constitution, a referendum in favor of the military in power since 2020 in a country facing jihadism and a deep multidimensional crisis.

Voter turnout stands at 39.40%, announced the electoral authority, which announced these preliminary results on Friday during a ceremony at the international conference center in Bamako.

Sierra Leoneans will vote on Saturday 24 June in the parliamentary, municipal and presidential elections. Outgoing Julius Maada Bio of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) is seeking a second term against Samura Kamara of the opposition All People’s Congress (APC). The campaign, characterized by violence, has just ended.