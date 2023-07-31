Africa Journal – Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko charged, detained, and his party dissolved

The indictment of Senegalese opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has led to numerous protests in the streets of major Senegalese cities including Dakar and Ziguinchor. Less than two hours after his indictment, his party, PASTEF, was dissolved by decree. Alioune Sall, a member of PASTEF and Seydou Guèye, spokesperson for the ruling party, Alliance for the Republic, are the guests on the Journal de l’Afrique.

Also in this episode:

In Niger, several ministers were arrested following last week’s coup. This decision comes in response to sanctions imposed by various international bodies, including ECOWAS, which does not rule out military sanctions after a one-week ultimatum.

Lastly, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Francophone Games are in full swing in the capital, Kinshasa. It is a moment of exchange for the 3,000 athletes and artists from around thirty countries. Among the athletes is Sarah Hanffou, a French-Cameroonian table tennis player. She is not participating in the competition, but rather training young table tennis hopefuls.