Africa-Russia Summit: at least 64 contracts in all sectors have already been signed

02:31

© France 24

The Russia-Africa summit, organized in Saint Petersburg since Thursday, is primarily “a commercial forum,” explains France 24’s special envoy on site. “A huge number of contracts were signed yesterday and will be signed today: ranging from nuclear to civil aviation in Burkina, to customs in Ethiopia… deals in absolutely all areas between Russia and Africa,” said Caroline Dumay, who counted 64 contracts signed just on Thursday.

Continue reading on the same topics:

in English