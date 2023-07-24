Afrique Hebdo – Aristide Loua, the stylist who combines ancestral know-how and modern cuts

Both sober and elegant, Kente fabrics, in bright colours, are imbued with imagination and poetry. This noble fabric is the raw material of Aristide Loua, stylist and creator of the unisex brand “Kente Gentlemen”. He just won the “Designer Africa Fashion Up 2023” award at the Africa Fashion Up fashion competition created by model Valérie Ka. After living in the United States, he decided to settle in Ivory Coast to launch his brand. He tells us how he preserves a traditional craft and how he knew how to reshape it and appropriate it.

Ethiopia: After two years of war, work has resumed to protect Lalibela’s jewel

Eleven rock-hewn churches and centuries of history… Lalibela, Ethiopia is one of the most breathtaking heritage sites in Africa. The restoration project, launched in 2019, was suspended during the armed conflict between government forces and separatists in Tigray. Work has recently resumed. The local population is very involved in safeguarding this precious heritage. A report by Clothilde Hazard.

Beekeeping appeals to young people in Tunisia

The beekeeping industry offers the opportunity to return to a sensible and affordable agriculture in terms of investment. It attracts many young Tunisians, while unemployment affects 38% of the population between the ages of 15 and 24 in the country. Many of them are converting to this sector, which also helps to preserve the bees that are essential to our ecosystems. These professionals must also adapt to the consequences of climate change. A report by Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Tlili.

“Welcome to Kikidéni” soon on your small screens!

Insecurity, religious fundamentalism, tolerance or even feminism: to the tune of burlesque comedy, the “Welcome to Kikidéni” series paints a portrait of Burkinabe society in crisis. The third season is filmed near Ouagadougou and is devoted to the theme of living together and peace between communities with three main characters: a priest, an imam and a village chief.