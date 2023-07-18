Afrique Hebdo – Gabon: Ntchina, the blood donation application that saves lives

Alvine Yéno is a young Gabonese who has created a community platform for blood donation. The name Ntchina makes it possible to connect blood donors and applicants for free, as well as to geolocate the blood bags available in blood banks. After a year of existence, the application has about 4,000 subscribers. It also represents a real solution to deal with recurring stock-outs in the country.

Also in this issue:

The hunt for fraudulent pesticides in Côte d’Ivoire

They allow farmers to improve their yields, but their massive use is extremely dangerous to health. Many Ivorian farmers use pesticides at the risk of their lives. Rarely informed of the dangers associated with the toxicity of these products, they protect themselves little, if at all. More than 40% of the pesticides used in the country are fraudulent, expired or supposed to be banned for use because they are carcinogenic.

Turning waste into education in Nigeria

In Lagos, schools now offer to pay school fees not with cash but with plastic waste. A virtuous circle that keeps the poorest children in school and at the same time reduces pollution in one of the most populated cities on the continent.

Léopold Sédar Senghor’s heritage on display at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris

Both the poet and the president of Senegal, the friend of art and the cantor of negritude, Léopold Sédar Senghor advocated the affirmation of a black culture and dialogue with the former colonizer. What do contemporary artists and intellectuals retain from his thought and political choices? This is a question that the exhibition dedicated to him at the Musée du Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac tries to answer. Artists and intellectuals return to his life, his passions and his ideals, 22 years after his death.