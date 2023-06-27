Afrique Hebdo – The green economy in Africa “enables economic growth and social inclusion”

Does the so-called “green” economy represent a chance for Africa to review its model of economic development, while respecting the environment? How to adapt to global warming and preserve biodiversity while maintaining growth? To talk about it, we have Al Hamndou Dorsouma, head of the department for climate change and green growth at the African Development Bank. According to him, the green economy “makes it possible to ensure economic growth while taking into account social inclusion and environmental sustainability”.

Volunteers and start-ups mobilized against plastic pollution in Cameroon

Cameroon produces an average of 600,000 tons of plastic waste per year. Currently, only 20% of this waste is treated. They therefore most often end up in nature with harmful and irreversible consequences for biodiversity. The operation “Walk and clean” was launched by the NGOs “Game Changers” and “Young Volunteers for the Environment”. In particular, they organize waste collection operations to clean up public places.

In Benin, local communities participate in the revival of classified forests

One in four Beninese households uses wood as an energy source. To reduce this number, the authorities committed in 2020 to put an end to the exploitation and carbonization of wood, which is carried out in an anarchic way. The local communities were particularly involved. The project has replanted almost 18,000 hectares over the past three years. Ultimate goal: to find the ecosystem as it was 80 years ago.