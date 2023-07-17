Gabon: Ali Bongo Ondimba in the race for a third term: what results for the outgoing president?

Gabon is holding its presidential election on August 26, for which around fifteen candidates are in the running. For now, outgoing President Ali Bongo, who has been in power since 2009 and is seeking a third term, is the clear favorite.

A report titled “105 Promises, 13 Achievements – The Results of Ali Bongo Ondimba’s Second Seven-Year Term” paints a less than rosy picture of the outgoing president’s achievements. We talk about it with one of its authors, Mays Mouissi, economist.

In Mali, concern continues after the announced departure of the UN peacekeeping mission (Minusma). African heads of state will meet in Cotonou on Monday and in Abuja the following day to discuss insecurity in the sub-region.

For his part, the head of Mali’s intelligence services went to the city of Kidal (north) on Sunday. He met the ex-combatants who control the city to restart the stalled peace process.

In Tunisia, the memorandum signed on Sunday between Tunisia and the EU to “invest in shared prosperity” provides support of 900 million euros in different areas: trade, digital and energy transition. But it is the 105 million euros within the framework of the partnership to combat irregular migration that makes Tunisia cringe.

While the country is already struggling to deal with its migration crisis, especially the presence of sub-Saharans in an irregular situation on its territory, the signing of this agreement has a strong symbolic and political significance.