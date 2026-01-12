At least 500 killed in Iran protests, rights group reports

Night Streets and Morning Angst: Iran at a Crossroads

On a winter night that felt too small for so much anger, the streets of Tehran filled with a sound that was equal parts prayer and defiance. People clapped in unison. They chanted until their voices hoarsened. A man, somewhere in the crowd, shouted into a mobile phone so a camera could carry his words to the world: “The crowd has no end nor beginning.”

That image — of an endless, circling human tide — has become one of the defining scenes of a crisis that began, as many revolutions do, with something ordinary and ache-filled: rising prices. What started on 28 December as protests over soaring costs quickly morphed into the most sustained challenge to Iran’s clerical establishment since the nationwide upheavals of 2022. And it has not dribbled away; it has expanded, hardened, and suffered a brutal response.

On the ground: grief, fury, and a silenced internet

Human rights groups say the cost of this unrest is staggering. HRANA, a US-based monitoring group that collates reports from inside Iran, has verified the deaths of 490 protesters and 48 security personnel, and recorded more than 10,600 arrests over just two weeks. Tehran has kept quiet on official casualty counts. State television offers an alternate narrative: images of body bags at the coroner’s office and scenes of mourning framed as “martyrs” who died resisting foreign plots.

The flow of information has been deliberately choked. Iran imposed an internet blackout beginning on Thursday, severing the vital arteries of modern protest — video uploads, encrypted messages, live streams. In the gap, rumors rush like wild horses. In the gaps, families wait.

“We couldn’t reach our nephew for twenty-four hours,” said Leila, a garment worker from the southern suburbs, voice trembling as she spoke on a call that dropped three times. “When the connection came back, his phone was off. He was taken. That is the new normal. We hold our breath and check our phones like a second heartbeat.”

Across Tehran, in narrow alleys illuminated by streetlamps and shop signs, people tell stories of nights spent singing to dispel fear, of clergy walking quickly past windows, of children standing on doorsteps asking what it all means. “People aren’t just angry about bread or gas or electricity,” a taxi driver named Mahmoud told me. “They’re angry because nothing changes. The promises are always for someone else.”

Crackdown and rhetoric: the state sharpens its lines

Authorities have responded with a combination of force and ritual. Security forces have detained thousands, and state media has called for nationwide demonstrations to denounce what officials call “terrorist actions led by the United States and Israel.” Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf — a former Revolutionary Guards commander — warned Washington that any attack would invite retaliation on US bases and on Israel.

“Let us be clear,” Qalibaf declared in a televised address. “In the case of an attack on Iran, the occupied territories as well as all US bases and ships will be our legitimate target.” Those words were meant to dissuade. They also pushed the story into the dangerous channel where domestic unrest meets international brinkmanship.

How the world is watching — and reacting

From Washington, the response has been muscular and ambiguous. Former US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said he would not tolerate bloodshed against protesters, told reporters on Air Force One that “the military is looking at it” and that the US would consider “very strong options.” He has said the US stands “ready to help,” and even raised — in a breathless tweet and private conversations — the idea of restoring internet access via private satellite services like Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Those threats have a weight beyond rhetoric. Israel, still on high alert after a 12-day war with Iran in June 2025, has been briefed and remains watchful. That previous conflict saw US forces briefly strike Iranian nuclear installations; Iran retaliated by launching missiles that targeted Israel and a US airbase in Qatar. The memory of missiles and counterstrikes makes every new escalation feel like tinder near a matchbox.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said he was “shocked” by reports of violence and urged restraint, reminding the world that the rights to assembly and speech are not negotiable. “These rights must be fully respected and protected,” he wrote on X.

Voices from all sides

The cacophony includes politicians, the exiled, the pragmatic, and the grieving. Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, praised the courage of protesters and urged them not to abandon the streets. “Do not abandon the streets,” he wrote on social media. In Tehran, a university student named Sara leaned against a closed bakery and told me: “We are tired of being always last. Tired of paying for other people’s wars.”

Not all see the protests purely as a homegrown uprising. President Masoud Pezeshkian accused foreign powers of orchestrating “terrorists” who set mosques on fire and attacked banks. “Our enemies think chaos will help them,” he said at a state briefing. On the ground, however, shopkeepers and clerics I spoke with said this sentiment rang hollow; the protests, they insisted, poured from grievances people live with daily.

Numbers that matter

HRANA verified deaths: 490 protesters and 48 security personnel

Arrests reported: more than 10,600 in two weeks

Internet blackout: nationwide, beginning Thursday

Previous conflict backdrop: June 2025 12-day war between Iran and Israel

Where does this leave us?

There are a thousand ways this story could turn. It could be contained, an outburst crushed and buried. It could mutate into a deeper, longer confrontation that reorders power at home and reverberates across the region. Or it might slowly deflate into a renewed cycle of unjust bargains and smothered demands.

We must ask ourselves: when a people take to the streets not for ideology but for dignity — for a living wage, for honest governance, for the feeling that their voices count — what duty does the international community have? And when outside powers speak loudly of “help,” what are the costs of intervention versus the risks of inaction?

What to watch next

In the coming days watch for three things: whether the internet blockade eases and independent verification returns; whether foreign governments move from rhetoric to concrete actions; and whether local leaders offer reforms that answer the protesters’ immediate grievances without further bloodshed.

“This is not a moment for grandstanding,” said Dr. Agha Rahimi, a political analyst who studies Middle Eastern social movements. “This is a moment for careful, humane, transparent action. If the state responds with blind force, it risks turning sporadic protests into an enduring cycle of conflict.”

For now, Tehran hums with a tense energy. Shop doors close early. People check phones that do not always connect. In a city layered with poetry, history, and unresolved anger, the next stanza of the story is being written in the streets — by those who march, those who mourn, and those who choose silence.

Will the world step back and watch history repeat itself, or will it listen and act in ways that protect life and rights? The answer may depend less on leaders and more on how ordinary people — in Tehran and beyond — choose to hold the moral line.