Berlin’s Electricity Restored After Longest Blackout Since World War II

When Berlin Went Dark: A City’s Cold Night of Fire, Silence and Resilience

It felt, for a while, like a chapter from a different century: a stretch of Berlin’s modern boulevards swallowed by night, traffic lights unlit, tram rails glinting under a thin dusting of frost, shop windows black. The smell of burning lingered on the wind — not the usual urban perfume of diesel and pretzel stalls, but the acrid tang of scorched insulation and metal.

By the time the last shift of emergency crews climbed down from another generator truck this afternoon, power had been restored to roughly 45,000 households and more than 2,000 businesses, city officials said. It was a milestone — and a partial one. More than 100,000 Berliners had been plunged into darkness and cold after what police now say was a deliberate attack on high-voltage cables near a gas-fired power plant in the city’s south.

“We are relieved to see lights coming back on,” said a municipal energy official, speaking on condition of anonymity as investigations continue. “But relief is mixed with anger and worry. This was not an accident.”

How a City Lost Its Power

The outage began last Saturday, when incendiary devices were set against high-voltage cables that feed a major distribution node south of the city. Within hours, entire neighborhoods went black. Streetcars stalled, traffic snarled, internet connections dropped; for a time, the flow of electricity to several hospitals was interrupted and only emergency backup systems kept critical care units running.

A shadowy group calling itself “Vulkangruppe” — the Volcano Group — issued a statement claiming responsibility. The group framed its act as a strike against the fossil fuel industry, saying its intent was to damage infrastructure tied to coal and gas rather than to leave households freezing. “We targeted machines that feed destruction, not people,” read their online communique, which city investigators are treating as evidence in a probe now overseen by federal prosecutors.

Residents, however, experienced the attack as a human crisis. “We’d run out of phone battery and the heater was dead,” said Anja, a nurse who lives in Zehlendorf, a leafy southern district more used to café mornings than emergency candles. “We wrapped our kids in every blanket in the flat, and my neighbor brought over a camping stove so we could make soup. The city did well to set up shelters, but four days in the cold is a long time.”

Emergency Measures and Community Response

Relief came in a very modern, improvisational way. Teams from a federal relief agency set up emergency generators in business districts and residential blocks. Soldiers from the Bundeswehr were tasked with refueling those generators, a reminder of how civilian and military capacities can intersect when infrastructure falters. The German Red Cross opened heated shelters, lining gymnasiums and community centers with cots and thermoses of hot tea.

“We saw an outpouring of solidarity,” said Markus, a Red Cross volunteer working a night shift. “People brought blankets, warm clothes, and food. But there are hard questions to answer about why it took so long to restore power to some areas.”

By yesterday, only about one-third of affected households had their electricity back — a fact that stoked frustration and debate across the capital. By this afternoon, the figure had climbed, but the pace of restoration and the scale of the disruption invited scrutiny from experts and politicians alike.

Beyond the Flames: What This Means for Security and Policy

The sabotage comes amid a broader pattern: Germany grappled last year with a series of attacks on rail infrastructure, and public agencies have recorded a rising tide of cyber intrusions targeting everything from local government networks to energy companies. While investigators say there is no sign yet that this latest attack is linked to foreign state actors, some security specialists warn that the incident highlights broader vulnerabilities as societies digitize and decentralize their grids.

“A modern city’s lifelines are interwoven,” said Dr. Lena Hofmann, a security analyst at a Berlin-based think tank. “Electricity, communications, transport — they’re more resilient in some ways than before, but also more interconnected. A single targeted strike can cascade across systems. We have long debated the trade-offs of our energy transition; this event forces us to confront the security dimension of that transition more urgently.”

That debate is tangled with politics and policy. Germany’s Energiewende — the transition toward renewables and away from nuclear power — has reshaped generation portfolios and grid management. Gas-fired plants play a balancing role, especially during cold snaps when demand spikes, and some analysts argue that the concentration of key nodes makes the network vulnerable to sabotage or simple mechanical failure.

“We’ve shifted the system, but some of our physical chokepoints remain,” said Jan Müller, an energy consultant who advises municipal utilities. “Hardening those points, diversifying feed routes, and investing in distributed generation would reduce risk — but that requires time, money and political will.”

Voices from the Streets

On a frozen street in Zehlendorf, old men in flat caps cleared melted candle wax from a window ledge while teenagers clustered around a battery-powered speaker. A baker who had kept his ovens running to supply free bread to shelter volunteers shrugged when asked why: “You don’t think too much in times like this — you do what you can,” he said, flour on his cheek.

Across the city, conversations turned toward tougher questions: When does civil disobedience cross into harm? How does a democracy protect its critical infrastructure without trampling protest? When protesters rhyme environmental urgency with sabotage, where does the public square end and endangerment begin?

“We understand the anger at fossil fuels,” said Maria K., a climate activist who condemned the blackout. “But leaving families without heat in January — that’s not protest. That’s not our work.”

Next Steps — For the City and for the Country

Investigations by federal prosecutors continue. Engineers and utility crews are conducting forensic examinations of the damaged cables and the protective systems that failed. Policymakers are promising a review of critical infrastructure safeguards and a renewed look at contingency reserves and distributed power models.

Federal prosecutors are coordinating with local police and utility engineers to determine the full chain of events.

Emergency services are reviewing generator capacity and the logistics of rapid deployment in extreme weather.

City leaders are discussing longer-term measures: microgrids, underground hardening, and community resilience programs.

For Berliners who lived through the blackout, the immediate memory is a collage of small human acts: strangers sharing sleeping bags, children dazzled by the stars above an unusually quiet city, a nurse checking on elderly neighbors with a thermos of broth. The political and technical debates will follow. So too will questions about how a modern society balances protest, infrastructure protection, and the rights of those who live under both.

What would you do if the power went out in your city for days? How should democracies protect essential systems while allowing dissent? As Berlin flickers back to life, these are the conversations this city — and others like it — will be having for some time.