Cameroon: drinking trough set up by the ICRC to relieve the population of drinking water –

02:08

In the arid lands of Cameroon’s far north, a region that already has to deal with incursions by the jihadist group Boko Haram, potable water is a rare commodity. It is to solve this problem that the Cameroon Red Cross has established a solar pump system and the rehabilitation of the drinking water production station and the construction of standpipes in the district of Makary in Logone and Chari. border department in Chad. A FRANCE 24 report from our correspondents Marcel Amoko, Pamela Mgono and André Yakana.

Continue reading on the same topics: