The campaign for the general election promises to be very tense six months before the date of the vote. Some experts condemn a pre-campaign in which the democratic space becomes smaller with the arrest of more opponents.

The opposition condemns the ruthlessness of power. On the majority side, we are preparing to campaign. A report by Aurélie Bazzara-Kibangula.

The upcoming general election, scheduled to take place in six months, has already become the center of attention. However, this attention is not solely focused on the campaigns and political debates that usually characterize such events. Instead, it is the alarming trend of suppressing opposition voices that has caught the eye of experts and garnered condemnation from various quarters.

In recent months, there has been a surge in the number of arrests of political opponents, leading to a significant reduction in the democratic space. This pre-campaign period has witnessed a systematic crackdown on dissenting voices, raising concerns about the fairness and inclusivity of the electoral process. Experts argue that the arrest of opponents is a tactic employed by those in power to silence any form of criticism or challenge to their authority.

The opposition has been vocal in their condemnation of this ruthless exercise of power. They argue that the arrests not only violate the democratic principles of freedom of speech and expression but also undermine the credibility of the upcoming election. By suppressing opposition voices, the ruling party aims to create an environment of fear and intimidation, discouraging any potential challengers from participating in the electoral process.

On the other side, the majority party is busy preparing for the upcoming campaign. While they deny any wrongdoing or intention to stifle dissent, critics argue that their actions speak louder than words. The opposition’s concerns about the shrinking democratic space cannot be dismissed lightly, as the arrest of political opponents undermines the very foundation of a democratic society.

The report by Aurélie Bazzara-Kibangula highlights the growing unease surrounding the pre-campaign period. The increasing number of arrests and the subsequent condemnation of this ruthless exercise of power by experts and opposition leaders paint a grim picture of the current situation. It raises questions about the future of democracy in the country and the credibility of the upcoming general election.

It is crucial for the government to address these concerns and ensure that the electoral process remains fair, transparent, and inclusive. The democratic space should not be compromised, and all political parties should be allowed to participate freely and without fear of persecution. Ultimately, the success of any election lies in upholding democratic values and principles.

As the general election draws near, it is essential for all stakeholders to work towards creating an environment that fosters open dialogue, respects opposing views, and encourages political participation. Only then can the election truly reflect the will of the people and pave the way for a more democratic and inclusive society.