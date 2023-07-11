DRC: CENI rejects a new revision of the electoral register requested by part of the opposition

There will be no new revision of the electoral register in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. So finally Ceni, the independent National Electoral Commission, decided that it wants the general election to take place in December as planned. The opposition is not gaining momentum.

In the Central African Republic, the draft of the new constitution has been officially presented by the President of the Republic. Faustin-Archange Touadéra had to reformulate several key provisions, including the duration of the president’s mandate, which goes from 5 years that can only be extended once to 7 years without limiting the number of terms.

Finally, 300 journalists and information activists from 45 countries gather in Paris for the Media and Development Forum 2023. Thierry Vallat, president and CEO of Canal France International (CFI), which organizes the event, is a guest of the Journal de l’Afrique.