East Africa: Ethiopia Set to Join EAC, Pushing Bloc Population to 420 Million

Ethiopia is on the brink of becoming the newest member state of the East Africa Community (EAC), a development that will augment the population within the regional bloc to 420 million people, thereby expanding the total number of countries to nine.

This announcement was made by Peninah Malonza, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of East African Community.

Ms Malonza affirmed that discussions between Ethiopia and the Heads of State of the EAC Summit are in their conclusive stages, signaling the imminent accession of Ethiopia into the bloc.

The forthcoming inclusion of Ethiopia highlights the bloc’s commitment to regional integration and cooperation, aiming to dismantle trade barriers by enlarging the membership under the single customs union.

This development closely follows Somalia’s recent admission into the bloc, indicating a growing drive towards greater unity among East African nations.

Mogadishu’s formal induction into the EAC received unanimous endorsement from the region’s leaders during the 23rd ordinary summit of heads of state held in Arusha, Tanzania.

In tandem with Ethiopia’s forthcoming membership, the EAC member states are engaged in harmonising critical policies and establishing the requisite institutions to facilitate the realisation of a single currency for the region.

This move is in line with the objectives outlined in the EAC Monetary Union Protocol, intending to achieve this milestone by the year’s end.

The EAC, a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising eight partner states, is focused on fostering economic, social, and political cooperation among its members.

Current member states include Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania.

Headquartered in Arusha, Tanzania, the EAC serves as a platform for promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development across the East African region.

Ethiopia’s impending accession to the EAC signifies yet another stride in strengthening regional ties and fostering collective progress.

It underscores the region’s commitment to inclusive growth and cooperation, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and mutual benefit among East African nations.

The EAC, which began with three member states in its inception, has since seen the inclusion of additional members, reflecting its evolving and expanding nature.