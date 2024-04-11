Eid Overshadowed by Gaza Conflict: Kenyan and Nigerian Muslims Show Solidarity with Palestine

Muslim worshippers in Kenya and Nigeria marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan with Eid prayers. In Nairobi, the war in Gaza took centre stage in prayers with the Imam stressing that the whole world is watching as Palestinians “have been subjected to unjustified aggression” and “a lot of violence”.

Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, was bittersweet for Muslims in Kenya and Nigeria this year.

Prayers for Peace

While families gathered for Eid prayers and feasts, the war in Gaza weighed heavy on hearts by the Imams delivered messages of support for Palestinians, calling out the “unjustified violence” they face. News reports say one Imam emphasized the world’s responsibility, saying everyone is watching the crisis unfold.

Mixed Emotions

Despite the seriousness of the situation, Kenyans and Nigerians still celebrated Eid traditions. People expressed joy at completing Ramadan and enjoyed meals with loved ones allthouth celebrations were undoubtedly dampened by the news from Gaza. One Kenyan Muslim interviewed said she felt happy about Eid but heartbroken by the suffering in Gaza.

Shared Faith, Shared Struggle

The focus on Palestine during Eid prayers reflects the strong connection Muslims around the world feel. Kenyans and Nigerians likely feel a kinship with Palestinians based on their shared faith and heritage. The idea of fellow Muslims facing hardship makes it hard to celebrate fully.

A Call to Action

By mentioning the conflict in prayers, Imams are urging world leaders to work for peace. Kenyan and Nigerian Muslims hope their expressions of solidarity will be heard.

Eid al-Fitr was a time of joy and reflection which became a moment to highlight the suffering of Palestinians. The prayer and pronouncement serve as a powerful reminder, the ongoing conflict and the hope for peace ith all