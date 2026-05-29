EU Commission Delays Sanctions Decision Against Aughinish Alumina

As EU officials begin shaping the next round of measures against Moscow, the European Commission has opted—for now—not to pursue sanctions against Aughinish Alumina, the Shannon-based plant owned by a Russian company that has been accused of exporting alumina later linked to Russian weapons used against civilian targets in Ukraine.

RTÉ News understands that in talks today between the European Commission and member states on the next sanctions package targeting Russia, several capitals pressed the issue of whether Aughinish itself, or alumina as a product, should be brought within the sanctions regime.

Two well-placed sources, however, said the Commission has decided not to advise sanctions at this stage.

One source pointed to the risk of severe knock-on effects for the European aluminium market, noting that Aughinish is the principal supplier of alumina to several EU aluminium smelting firms.

Alumina is a key input in producing aluminium, a material essential across hundreds of industrial, commercial and military applications.

In a separate move, Aughinish Alumina has written to the Government cautioning about what it described as “unintended consequences” if the EU moves to sanction the company.

A draft of the letter, seen by RTÉ News, argues that restricting alumina sales to Russia would force the closure of the Co Limerick plant, “have no material impact on Russia and potentially stoke inflation in commodity markets in Europe”.

The company has faced heightened scrutiny since an investigation by a consortium of European investigative media organisations—including the Irish Times—reported that customs and trade data indicated most alumina exported from the Limerick facility was shipped to Russia.

After the raw material is processed into alumina at Russian smelting plants owned by Aughinish’s parent company, Rusal, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) alleged the aluminium was then sold through a Moscow-based trader to Russian weapons manufacturers already under EU sanction.

Those manufacturers supply the Russian military with aluminium-based short-range ballistic missiles and other armaments.

The investigation also claimed alumina sales from the Limerick plant to Russia rose by 55% between 2022 and 2024. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

After the findings were published in March, Taoiseach Micheál Martin directed the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment and the Department of Foreign Affairs to “review” the company’s operations.

The Government has also stressed that alumina is not currently a sanctioned product, while noting that Aughinish Alumina employs 475 staff and supports more than 1,000 jobs locally.

In May, 39 MEPs from 12 member states urged the European Commission to prohibit EU alumina exports to Russia, and European Parliament Vice President Pina Picierno called on the Commission to include alumina in the next sanctions package.

Responding to the OCCRP allegations, Aughinish Alumina said it was “in strict compliance with all applicable European Union laws, including sanctions, export control measures and trade regulations” and that it had put in place a “robust sanctions compliance and due diligence framework covering its entire supply chain”.

The company has rejected the assertion that most of its alumina goes to Russia, telling the Government that output from the plant is “a critical component” of the EU aluminium supply chain. It said 55% of exports in 2025 would go to European and global industries, with 45% exported to Russia.

Aughinish has also warned the Government that if sanctions on alumina exports to Russia led to the plant shutting down, several aluminium smelters in Europe—including in France and Sweden—would be forced to sharply curtail operations.

European Commission officials and diplomats from all 27 member states held confidential discussions in Brussels today as an initial step toward assembling a 21st sanctions package against Russia.

After these opening talks, member states consider which individuals and entities should be targeted, based on the Commission’s recommendations, with the aim of reaching agreement.

The Commission is expected to finalise a draft legal text for the 21st sanctions package on 15 June, ahead of endorsement by foreign ministers at a meeting in Luxembourg.

Any sanctions measure can be blocked, as each member state retains a veto.

It is understood the Commission’s current view is that sanctioning Aughinish, or restricting alumina trade to Russia, would—at this point—pose a disruptive threat to Europe’s aluminium supply chain.