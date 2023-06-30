EU favors “long-term” commitments with Ukraine

European heads of state and government, gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit, said on Thursday they would make long-term commitments to strengthen Ukraine’s security. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked them to prepare a new set of sanctions against Moscow. Follow hour by hour the development of the situation in Ukraine and Russia.

12:55pm: EU leaders favor “long-term” commitments with Kiev

European heads of state and government declared on Thursday (June 29) that they would make long-term commitments to strengthen Ukraine’s security, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked them to prepare a new round of sanctions against Russia.

Gathered in Brussels for a two-day summit, European leaders once again condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and confirmed that the countries of the European Union “stand ready” to participate in commitments aimed at strengthening Kiev’s ability to defend itself even in the long term.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has suggested the bloc could build on the support measures already in place, such as the EU fund that has financed billions of euros in military equipment and training for ‘Ukraine.

“Military support for Ukraine must be long-term,” he told reporters, raising the possibility that Brussels would establish a funding program specifically dedicated to Ukrainian defense.

“Education must continue, modernization of the army must continue. Ukraine needs our commitment to continue guaranteeing its security during the war and after the war,” Josep Borrell added.

European leaders meeting on Thursday at a summit in Brussels worried about the risks posed by a weakened Vladimir Putin after the Wagner group’s rebellion. The 27 discussed further support measures for Ukraine and security assistance for it, in the presence of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in particular.

Russia, for its part, claimed to have killed two generals and dozens of Ukrainian officers in the attack, which was carried out on Tuesday evening at a restaurant in Kramatorsk.

AFP