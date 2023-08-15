The movie “Barbie” discreetly removed from theaters in Algeria

The film “Barbie,” which is a hit in Western box offices, is no longer available in the few active cinemas in Algeria. After being screened for three weeks, the film was quietly removed from screens for “violating morality,” according to local media.

The adventures of the famous Mattel doll are no longer welcomed in Algeria. The country has withdrawn the film “Barbie” from its cinemas for “violating morality,” following its release on July 19, as reported by several media outlets in this North African country.

According to the online news site 24H Algeria, citing “well-informed sources,” the film has been removed from all theaters in the country for “violating morality.”

On Sunday, cinema owners changed their schedules by removing Greta Gerwig’s film without providing reasons.

“Scenes intended for an adult audience”

The distributor also announced the film’s removal without providing further details.

“Algeria has become caught up in the controversy surrounding Barbie due to scenes intended for an adult audience” and allusions to homosexuality, explained the news site TSA.

Nearly 48 hours after this removal, the Algerian Ministry of Culture, which usually announces film bans by specifying the reasons, remains silent.

Last Thursday, Kuwait banned the film for “violating public morality.”

Surge in Barbie sales

The day before, the Lebanese Ministry of Culture stated that it had requested its ban, claiming that it “promotes homosexuality,” against a backdrop of increasing hostile rhetoric towards sexual minorities in one of the most liberal countries in the Middle East.

“Barbie” is still not being screened in Qatar, although no official announcement has been made on the subject.

Nearly a month after its release, the film “Barbie” continues to top the North American box office and has surpassed one billion dollars at the global box office.

Already a cultural phenomenon, this big-budget production, which has undergone an intense marketing campaign, has triggered a pink wave in the world – clothing, various accessories, roller skates, etc.

The release of “Barbie” has also led to a surge in sales of dolls from the American group Mattel.

AFP