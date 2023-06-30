Female politicians abused in DRC, victims of cyberbullying, threats, physical violence –
02:00
In DR Congo, women involved in politics are exposed to threats, intimidation and physical attacks. This is the alarm cry launched by the network of women parliamentarians in Kinshasa. They call on the authorities to enforce the current rules and initiate investigations into cases of aggression. No action at the moment. A report from our correspondent Aurélie Bazzara-Kibangula.
