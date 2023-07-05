Focus – Burundi: a slow economic recovery after seven years of isolation

05:00 Focus ©

In October 2022, Burundi reopened its borders after seven years of closure. Évariste Ndayishimiye, the new president, wants to break the isolation imposed by his predecessor, Pierre Nkurunziza, whose controversial third term in 2015 sparked a political crisis followed by fierce repression. Burundi is ranked as the poorest country in the world and is trying to regain its former greatness. Young entrepreneurs develop tourism there and landlords return.

