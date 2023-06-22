Lake Tanganyika: the four river countries are trying to preserve biodiversity

This measure, unprecedented on the continent, leaves traders and fishermen without income. But it must allow the return of fish, very popular in the region.

Lake Tanganyika has long been known as the economic capital of Burundi, Bujumbura, and a hub of gastronomy in the region. As the second largest lake in Africa, it boasts fine sandy beaches that border four countries: Tanzania, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Zambia. However, this precious natural resource is in danger, threatened by overfishing and pollution that is slowly destroying its ecosystem.

To tackle this problem, Burundi and its three neighboring countries have decided to take unprecedented action by closing the lake to fishing for three months each year. While this measure may leave traders and fishermen without income, it is hoped that it will allow biodiversity to regenerate and ensure the return of fish, which are highly popular in the region.

The closure of the lake to fishing is a bold move that demonstrates the collective commitment of the four countries to preserve this natural treasure for future generations. The decision was not taken lightly, as it will have a significant impact on the local economy. However, it is a necessary step to ensure the survival of the lake and its inhabitants.

Lake Tanganyika is home to more than 350 species of fish, many of which are endemic to the lake. Overfishing has already led to the decline of some species, such as the Tanganyika sardine, which has been overexploited for its oil. Pollution from industrial and agricultural activities, as well as from human settlements and tourism, has also contributed to the degradation of the lake’s water quality.

The closure of the lake to fishing is just one part of a larger conservation effort that includes measures to reduce pollution and promote sustainable fishing practices. The four countries have also established a joint commission to oversee the management of the lake and coordinate conservation efforts. This is a positive step towards ensuring the long-term sustainability of this vital resource.

In conclusion, the closure of Lake Tanganyika to fishing for three months each year is a bold move that demonstrates the collective commitment of Burundi and its neighboring countries to preserve this natural treasure. While it may have a short-term impact on the local economy, it is a necessary step to ensure the survival of the lake and its inhabitants. The conservation efforts underway are a positive step towards ensuring the long-term sustainability of this vital resource for generations to come.