Focus – Therapeutic LSD: between authorized treatments in Switzerland and fear of self-medication in Germany

Over the past ten years, experimental research has accelerated around LSD, a hallucinogenic drug discovered in the 1940s and banned thirty years later. In Switzerland, several clinics and hospitals are now authorized to administer LSD to patients at a therapeutic impasse. The enthusiasm is such that some specialists are concerned about self-medication, especially in Germany. Many patients get it to treat their addictions and depressions outside of any medical setting. The report by Anne Mailliet, Sébastien Millard and Willy Mahler.

