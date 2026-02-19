Former South Korean President Given Life Sentence Over Insurrection Plot

Seoul’s Sun Sets on a Presidency: The Day Martial Law Became a Crime

The courthouse square in central Seoul felt like the hinge of a nation — a place where history turned, creaked, and finally swung shut. Outside the Seoul Central District Court, thousands swelled into a human tide: some chanting, some praying, some crying into scarves as a blue prison bus snaked through barricades toward the court gates.

Placards bobbed like small, stubborn ships in a restless sea. “Yoon Great Again” read some, while others demanded, “Drop the charge against President Yoon.” Neon-jacketed police formed rings around the complex; buses were parked as a makeshift fortification. The air tasted faintly of winter and of reckoning.

Inside, the judge’s words landed with the heaviness of finality. Presiding Judge Ji Gwi-yeon told the court that Yoon Suk Yeol, a former star prosecutor turned hardline conservative president, had sent troops to the National Assembly with the intent “to paralyse the assembly for a considerable period.” The court found that the televised declaration of martial law on 3 December 2024 had been an insurrection — a deliberate attempt to silence political opposition — and sentenced the 65-year-old to life in prison.

The Six Hours That Shook a Republic

That televised address in early December was brief but seismic. Yoon, speaking late at night, invoked vaguely defined “anti-state forces” and threats of foreign meddling — rhetoric heavy with old fears. He declared civilian government suspended and military rule imposed. For six volatile hours, South Korea seemed to teeter on the edge of a return to a darker chapter of its past.

Politicians in the Assembly staged an impromptu resistance: staff pushed office furniture against doors, lawmakers held an emergency vote, and ordinary citizens poured into the streets. The declaration was lifted after roughly six hours, but the social shockwaves lingered. The stock market stumbled, allies in Washington blinked in surprise, and hundreds of thousands across the peninsula watched and waited.

“I watched with my mother — we thought it was a bad dream,” said Kim Ji-eun, a 42-year-old café owner near Gwanghwamun. “My mother remembered the coups from her youth. We never wanted to live through that again.”

From Prosecutor to President to Prisoner

Yoon’s meteoric rise was once a symbol of aspiration: a prosecutor who took on the powerful, later catapulted to the presidency on a platform of toughness and national security. But prosecutors now portrayed him as a man whose “lust for power” led to an attempted dictatorship. They even sought the death penalty during the January hearings — a request lodged against the backdrop of South Korea’s unofficial moratorium on executions; the last legal executions in the country took place in 1997.

The court’s life sentence, critics argue, marks an extraordinary moment for a country long seen as one of Asia’s more stable democracies. Yoon’s legal troubles did not begin with the martial law declaration; he had already been given a five-year sentence in a separate case and was facing multiple trials. His wife, Kim Keon Hee, was sentenced last month to 20 months for accepting bribes while she was first lady. Former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun received a 30-year term for his role in the crisis.

Words That Mark a Moment

Judge Ji’s verdict was unequivocal: “The declaration of martial law resulted in enormous social costs, and it is difficult to find any indication that the defendant has expressed remorse for that. We sentence Yoon to life imprisonment.”

Yoon’s legal team countered with a different narrative. “This verdict looks like a pre-determined conclusion set by the prosecutors,” Yoon Gap-geun, the former president’s lawyer, told reporters. “We are considering all legal options, but this may not be an appeal worth pursuing.” Under the law, an appeal notice must be filed within seven days.

Outside Voices: Anger, Relief, and Deep Unease

The crowd outside mirrored the country’s fractures. Park Sang-hoon, a retiree who waved a small South Korean flag, said, “I voted for him because I wanted order. But seeing soldiers at the Assembly door — that frightened me. Order cannot come from fear.”

Across the street, a young university student, Lee Min-soo, clutched a candle and said, “We candlelit our way to change once before — in 2016 and 2017 we toppling a corrupt president peacefully. That spirit stopped martial law tonight.” The reference to South Korea’s famous candlelight protests — a civic force that has shaped modern Korean politics — was not accidental. Many observers compare the country’s recent resistance to the mass civic movements that toppled Park Geun-hye nearly a decade ago.

“This case forces us to ask: How resilient are institutions when a leader attempts to bend them?” asked Dr. Min Soo-jin, a constitutional law professor at Seoul National University. “The judiciary proved capable of restraint. The legislature and the public did, too. But we should not confuse an isolated success with invulnerability.”

Prison, Parole, and the Politics of Punishment

Where will Yoon spend the rest of his life? The court’s decree sends him into a national prison system described by officials as chronically overcrowded. It is a far cry from the marble-fronted offices and polished protocol he once commanded. Life sentences in South Korea typically allow inmates to apply for parole after roughly 20 years; whether Yoon will be eligible and under what conditions remains uncertain.

Human rights groups have long criticized overcrowding and called for reforms to ensure humane conditions. “Punishment must be just — and even in the gravest cases, dignity must be preserved,” said Ahn Hye-jin of a Seoul-based penal reform NGO.

Global Echoes: Democracy, Emergency Powers, and the Vulnerability of Institutions

Yoon’s fall from power is not merely a local story. Around the world, the past two decades have seen leaders test, and sometimes erode, the boundaries of emergency powers and democratic restraint. South Korea’s episode joins a growing list of wake-up calls: when institutions buckle, the consequences ripple far beyond one capital.

“This is a cautionary tale,” said Dr. Helena Ortiz, a political scientist who studies democratic backsliding. “Even in consolidated democracies, norms matter as much as laws. The public’s willingness to defend those norms—by voting, protesting, or simply refusing to accept force—can be decisive.”

What Comes Next?

In the immediate wake of the verdict, President Lee Jae Myung — who won a snap election in June after Yoon’s impeachment — took to X to praise the public. “It was possible because it was the Republic of Korea,” he wrote, adding that the Korean people’s non-violent stand could be a model for history. Some academics even floated the idea of nominating the public for a Nobel Peace Prize for their peaceful resistance.

But questions remain. Can wounds be healed in a polarized nation? Will the courts be seen as impartial arbiters or warriors in a political battle? Will the military’s role be re-examined, its chains tightened against future temptations?

As you read this, think back to the images from the square: buses as barricades, candles in the winter dark, a nation that both feared and defied a return to the past. What would you do if a leader you trusted reached for extraordinary power in the name of safety? Whom would you trust to say no? The answers are uncomfortable but necessary if democracies are to endure.

For now, a former president is bound for a crowded cell. A country that has long prided itself on vibrant civic life has been tested — and has answered. Whether that answer becomes a durable lesson, or simply a moment in an ever-complicated political story, is the task of the years ahead.