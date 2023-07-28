Free cereals to 6 African countries: Putin pledges up to 500,000 tons of complimentary grains

The Russia-Africa Summit, held in Saint Petersburg since Thursday, is primarily “a business forum,” explains ‘s correspondent on-site.

“A significant number of contracts were signed yesterday and will be signed today: ranging from nuclear to civil aviation in Burkina, to customs in Ethiopia… deals in absolutely all areas between Russia and Africa,” says Caroline Dumay, who counted 64 contracts signed on Thursday alone.

