French government survives two no-confidence motions over energy bill

A Parliament on a Knife-Edge: How a Decree and Two Defeated No-Confidence Votes Shook France

There are nights in Paris when the Boulevard Saint-Germain hums with business as usual—bakers pulling croissants from ovens, students hunched over laptops in cafes, and the distant rattle of the metro. But this week the hum has a different pitch: the murmur of a democracy that has been nudged, twice, toward uncertainty.

France’s government, led by Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, survived two no-confidence motions after it chose to push through a new energy law by executive decree rather than letting the National Assembly deliver a final vote. The motions were tabled by opposing corners of the political spectrum: the far-right National Rally (RN) and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI). Both failed.

For a country that prizes debate, that felt like a seismic moment. “We acted to protect the nation’s energy security,” Lecornu told reporters in a clipped, determined tone after the votes, his collar still dusted with the late-winter chill. “Circumstances required speed; our duty is to act.”

Critics answered with equal force. “You can’t keep governing by side door,” said an LFI spokesperson from the steps outside the Assembly. “When parliament is bypassed, the people are silenced.”

How a Decree Changed the Game

Using a decree to enact policy is not an everyday occurrence, but nor is it unprecedented. Still, the optics matter: a fragile government without a parliamentary majority, two angry oppositions sensing an opening, and the sense among many voters that ordinary channels of accountability have been short-circuited.

“This is not just about an energy law,” said Camille Durand, a pollster at Elabe. “It’s about trust. When governments switch from rhetoric to decree, citizens start to wonder who’s steering the ship.”

Parliamentary veterans say maneuvers like this are symptoms, not causes: a function of a fragmented political landscape that has made stable governance difficult. “You have more parties, more passions, and less consensus,” said Professor Amina Koulibaly, a political scientist who’s spent two decades watching French coalitions rise and fall. “When the center frays, the executive sometimes grasps tools it hopes will hold the country together. But those tools also stoke suspicion.”

The Killing That Tilted Public Feeling

Complicating the calculus is a tragedy that has left the national mood raw. The killing of 23-year-old far-right activist Quentin Deranque—allegedly by far-left militants—shocked France. The case has already led to seven people being formally investigated, including an aide to one of LFI’s politicians; the suspects deny involvement.

Across the country, small vigils have sprung up—flowers on lampposts, candles at the foot of municipal buildings, hand-written placards in storefront windows. “No one should die for an idea,” said Lucie, a baker in the 11th arrondissement, as she wrapped a baguette in brown paper. “We are tired of this violence that eats at our cities.”

The killing has hammered the LFI’s public standing and handed the RN a political argument it had been sharpening for years: an appeal to order, safety, and mainstream respectability. “We told you what happens when chaos is normalised,” a National Rally spokeswoman said at a press conference. “We are the only ones who can bring stability.”

Polling: Who Voters Fear More?

A fresh Elabe poll captures the change in public sentiment. Nearly two-thirds of respondents—about 64 to 66 percent—said they would prefer to block the hard-left LFI from power by voting for a rival in a theoretical two-round contest. By contrast, only 45 percent said they would take the same steps to stop the RN.

That difference is striking. For decades the RN (and its predecessor movements) has been the political bogeyman for center and left voters; the “cordon sanitaire” of a united second-round opposition kept it at bay in many contests. But the survey suggests that, at least for the moment, French voters are more anxious about the far-left’s potential for violent disruption than they are about the RN’s hard-edge rhetoric.

“Perceptions shifted very quickly after the murder,” Durand said. “Events can recalibrate fear more rapidly than any campaign.”

The Arithmetic of Power and the Looming Election

The RN is now the country’s largest parliamentary party—an accomplishment that has transformed it from an electoral force to a plausible governing contender. Political operatives and pollsters alike say the RN is widely seen as a credible victor in next year’s national election; that possibility has reopened old debates about the so-called “republican front,” the practice of rival parties rallying to block the far right in run-off rounds.

That spirit of cross-party unity is fraying. After the killing, RN leaders called on other parties to form what they called a “sanitary cordon” against LFI—an ironic repurposing of the phrase traditionally used to ostracize the RN itself. Former centre-left President François Hollande has urged his Socialist Party to break with LFI, signaling that alliances may be reconfigured ahead of the ballot box.

“We’re watching old lines redraw themselves in front of our eyes,” said one veteran Socialist councillor in Lyon. “It’s both unnerving and urgent.”

Local Color: How Citizens Experience the Crisis

Walk the markets of Marseille and you’ll hear similar anxieties, and different ones. “We talk about heating bills and whether the lights will go out this winter,” said Nassim, who runs a small lighting shop near the Old Port. “But then there’s the feeling that politics is a stage for people who don’t care if society frays. That scares customers and shopkeepers alike.”

A teacher in Lille, Elise, described conversations in her classroom: “Teenagers are more engaged, but angrier. They read the news in fragments—tweets, headlines—then stitch them into theories. They distrust the institutions, but they also fear what comes next.”

What This Moment Says About Democracy Beyond France

France’s recent tumble through political maneuvering, lethal violence, and seismic polling shifts is not merely a domestic drama. It is a case study in a wider, global question: how do liberal democracies preserve deliberation and pluralism while facing extremes on both ends of the spectrum?

Across Europe and beyond, the playbook of insurgent parties—whether far-left or far-right—includes both street-level activism and parliamentary strategy. Governments tempted to move by decree risk short-term fixes at the cost of long-term legitimacy. Citizens who demand security must also ask: what freedoms are we willing to trade for it?

These are questions without neat answers. They are messy, stubborn, and intensely human. And they call on every voter to decide where they stand.

Evening in Paris: A City Decides

On a mild evening, as lamplight softens the Seine and posters flapping from municipal wire sigh in the wind, Paris feels undecided—frustrated, perhaps, but alive. “Democracy is not a machine that you can oil and expect never to creak,” Professor Koulibaly told me. “It’s people talking, and sometimes shouting, and sometimes voting—but always trying to find a way to live together.”

What will the next act look like? Will coalitions be rebuilt, will voters band together again to repel extremes, or will the decree become a new norm? I’ll ask you: when governance bends, who should hold the balance? The answer you give is not just an opinion; it is a small act of civic weather—one that will help decide whether, in seasons to come, the hum of Paris remains a comforting sound or a warning note.