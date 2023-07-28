General Tchiani justifies the coup d’état in Niger by citing “the deteriorating security situation”

Chef of the presidential guard, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, read a statement on the national television of Niger on Friday as the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Fatherland.” The junta, which overthrew elected President Mohamed Bazoum, justified the coup d’état due to the rise in violence from terrorist groups.

The General Abdourahamane Tchiani, on Friday July 28, read a statement on the national television of Niger as the “president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Fatherland”, the junta that overthrew the elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

As the new strongman of Niger, Chef of the presidential guard General Abdourahamane Tchiani justified the coup d’état by “the deterioration of the security situation” in the country plagued by violence from terrorist groups. He stated that under President Bazoum, there was “political discourse” that wanted to make people believe that “everything is fine”, while there is “the harsh reality with its share of deaths, displaced people, humiliation, and frustration.”

According to him, “the current security approach has not managed to secure the country despite the heavy sacrifices made by the Nigerien people and the considerable and appreciated support from our foreign partners.”

Commander of the presidential guard since 2011, this discreet high-ranking officer has been in charge of the presidential guard since his appointment in 2011 by Issoufou Mahamadou, predecessor of Mohamed Bazoum.

General Tchiani was absent during the speech of the coup leaders on national television announcing the coup on Wednesday evening, but he was represented by his deputy, Colonel Ibroh Amadou Bacharou.

The overthrown president has been held since Wednesday morning at the presidential palace, in his private residence located within the military camp of the Presidential Guard commanded by General Tchiani.

After Mali and Burkina Faso, Niger, previously an ally of Western countries, has become the third Sahel country, plagued by attacks from groups linked to the Islamic State and Al-Qaida, to experience a coup since 2020.

With AFP