Global February ranked fifth-warmest on record, EU monitor reports

When February felt like July: a month of contrasts that left Europe soaked and the globe watching

Last month read like a weather diary written in extremes.

Across the globe, February 2026 ranked among the hottest on record — the fifth warmest for that month — with an average temperature about 1.49°C above the 1850–1900 pre-industrial baseline. But step onto the streets of Madrid or Lisbon and you felt something different: a raw, wet winter. Step further north into parts of Scandinavia and you encountered lingering cold. The result was a patchwork of climate realities stitched together by the shifting circulation of our planet’s atmosphere.

Rain, rivers and ruined roads: western Europe pays the price

In towns along Portugal’s central spine, cars floated like toys down streets lined with orange trees. In Andalusian hills, olive groves sogged in muddy water that would normally sit under cold winter skies. Across Spain, Morocco and parts of Ireland, torrential downpours triggered floods that killed dozens and displaced thousands, according to an analysis by the World Weather Attribution network.

“We woke to the sound of the river inside the house,” said Ana Pereira, a schoolteacher in a riverside village outside Coimbra. “My neighbor’s grandmother called for help with her dog. We carried mattresses into the church and watched the water climb the tiled walls—azulejos and all. It felt like the sea had decided to come for a walk inland.”

Those stories are not isolated. Emergency services worked around the clock moving people out of low-lying towns, and local farmers surveyed fields buried under silt. Roads washed away. Basements turned into aquariums. One coastal market in southern Portugal reported losing nearly an entire week’s catch after sea swell and river overflow converged.

Why this February was different

Scientists point to a trio of forces that combined to make the rains so damaging.

Warmer seas: Ocean surface temperatures for February were the second-highest on record — and warm waters feed moisture into the atmosphere.

Ocean surface temperatures for February were the second-highest on record — and warm waters feed moisture into the atmosphere. More moisture in the air: A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor. For every degree Celsius of warming, air can hold about 7% more moisture — a simple physics rule with profound consequences.

A warmer atmosphere holds more water vapor. For every degree Celsius of warming, air can hold about 7% more moisture — a simple physics rule with profound consequences. Atmospheric rivers: Narrow, powerful corridors of humid air streamed from the Atlantic and dumped exceptional amounts of precipitation where they met continental landmasses.

“When you stack warm seas on a moister atmosphere and then aim a string of atmospheric rivers at coastal regions, the system simply releases far more rain than usual,” explained a European climate researcher who asked not to be named. “That’s how you end up with seven or eight major storms back-to-back, and ground so saturated it can’t absorb a single drop.”

Contrasts across the map: heat in one place, cold in another

Globally, large swathes warmed: parts of the United States, northeast Canada, the Middle East, Central Asia and the eastern reaches of Antarctica all recorded above-average temperatures. Sea ice in the Arctic meanwhile sat at one of its smallest extents for February — roughly 5% below the long-term average — a reminder that the polar regions are not immune to the planetary shifts underway.

Yet Europe itself presented a mixed picture. On average the continent’s temperature anomaly for February was near the cooler end of the last decade and a half, with many countries — notably northwestern Russia, the Baltic states and Finland — feeling colder than usual. Meanwhile, the west, south and southeast of Europe were noticeably warmer than the long-term baseline.

Think of it as the atmosphere rearranging the chessboard. Some squares end up scorched; others iced.

Voices from the ground: sorrow, resilience, and questions

In a café in Cork, an elderly woman named Maeve O’Leary stirred her tea and watched the rain drum against the window. “We never saw so much so fast. We’re used to a wet winter, sure — but this was relentless. The fields are waterlogged; the hedges are knocked flat. My grandson’s school closed three times in a week.”

Across the Strait of Gibraltar in Tangier, a vegetable seller spoke of lost earnings. “We had boxes of tomatoes that float now,” said Hassan, wiping mud from his hands. “Customers came but the bridges were cut. We did what we could. We helped each other. That’s how it is here.”

Local authorities, relief volunteers and municipal workers have been praised for rapid responses — sandbagging neighborhoods, opening emergency shelters, and delivering supplies — but the scale of the damage has raised hard questions about infrastructure and preparedness.

“This is a stress test for our drainage systems, for our urban planning,” said a municipal engineer in Lisbon. “We built for storms of the past, not for the storms we are increasingly seeing. It’s time to invest in nature-based solutions — floodplains, permeable pavements, restored wetlands — alongside concrete defenses.”

Not just weather: a reflection of a warming world

Every such event invites the same uncomfortable question: how much of this is human-driven climate change?

Attribution science has become more precise. Studies conducted by independent teams, such as those in the World Weather Attribution consortium, indicate that human-induced warming made these extreme downpours both more likely and more intense. In plain terms: we have not invented the storm, but we have turned the dial that determines how fierce it becomes.

And the consequences are cascading. Saturated soils mean higher runoff, which amplifies flooding and erosion. Damaged harvests mean economic stress for farmers and higher food prices for consumers. Displaced communities place pressure on social services. Cities built without sufficient green space or drainage find themselves unexpectedly vulnerable.

What now? Risk, response and responsibility

This is where policy, planning and personal choices collide. Nations can reduce future risk by cutting greenhouse gas emissions — targeting the root cause. They can also strengthen local resilience: restoring rivers to their natural courses, building flood-resilient homes, and mapping evacuation routes.

“We need both mitigation and adaptation,” an adaptation specialist at a European research institute said. “We must hold warming as low as possible, but also accept that some change is locked in and prepare accordingly.”

And citizens? What role do we play?

We can pressure policymakers to act, support community resilience projects, and reconsider where and how we build. We can support those who bear the brunt of these events — donate to local relief funds, volunteer time, or simply check on neighbors after a storm.

Questions to sit with

When you next see a deep storm barrelling across the weather map, will you see only inconvenience — or a message? What does it mean for a coastal town to lose its harvest one year and its homes the next? How do we extend solidarity to places that are hit first and hardest?

These are not rhetorical warming exercises. They are urgent invitations to reimagine infrastructure, economies and community life in a world where weather is no longer reliably seasonal, where warmth and deluge can coexist in the same month.

February 2026 was a lesson. It was a ledger of losses, yes, but also a ledger of choices we still can make. Will we act in time to change the balance of the next month’s account?