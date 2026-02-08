Gordon Brown Says Starmer Is In a ‘Serious’ Leadership Crisis

A storm across borders: how an old friendship has unsettled new power

There are moments in politics that feel less like the slow-moving grind of daily governance and more like a sudden, flaring bruise: raw, visible, and impossible to ignore. The latest scandal swirling around Peter Mandelson — the veteran powerbroker whose name has long been shorthand for backroom influence — has landed the British government in one of those bruising moments.

Police vans and uniformed officers searched two homes this week — one in Camden, a stone’s throw from the canal cafes and vintage record shops of north London, and another in the rolling, hedgerow-strewn countryside of Wiltshire. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Hayley Sewart told reporters that the searches were linked to an “ongoing investigation into misconduct in public office” involving a 72‑year‑old man. “He has not been arrested and inquiries are ongoing,” she said, warning that “this will be a complex investigation requiring a significant amount of further evidence gathering and analysis.”

To many on the streets of London, the details read like the plot of an old political thriller: private messages, market-sensitive information, high finance, and the toxic aftershocks of Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit. Yet this is not fiction. The revelation that Mandelson — a former business secretary under Gordon Brown — allegedly communicated with Epstein about sensitive matters during the 2008 financial crisis has reopened old wounds and created new ones.

“Betrayed”: Gordon Brown’s stark appraisal

For Gordon Brown, who was prime minister during that tumultuous period, the story is personal. On BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Brown described his feelings with a rare, public mixture of sorrow and indignation. “I felt shocked, sad, angry — betrayed, let down,” he said, reflecting on seeing the messages released by the US Department of Justice. He also acknowledged a misstep: expressing regret for giving Mandelson a peerage and bringing him back into government in 2008.

Brown did not call for immediate political bloodletting. Instead he appealed to the higher purpose of reform. “The task is very clear,” he said. “We’ve got to clean up the system, a total clean‑up of the system, an end to the corruption and unethical behaviour. And if we don’t do it, we’ll pay a heavy price.”

It is a plea that cuts both ways for Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Brown described Starmer as “a man of integrity,” but warned that the prime minister must now move swiftly to demonstrate that integrity through action. Starmer’s decision to appoint Mandelson as ambassador to the United States — despite reportedly knowing his continued friendship with Epstein after the latter’s 2008 conviction — has placed his judgment under intense scrutiny.

From London to Washington to the French galleries: a scandal with global echoes

This is not merely a Westminster story. The fallout is transatlantic and transnational, exposing how the shadows cast by Epstein’s crimes continue to touch corridors of power the world over.

In the United States, former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton have demanded that their depositions to Congress be public, not closed‑door. The couple were asked to testify before the House Oversight Committee as part of its probe into Epstein’s connections to powerful figures — a probe Democrats say is being weaponised by Republicans. Bill Clinton warned that a closed deposition would feel like a “kangaroo court.”

The US Department of Justice’s recent release of a large cache of materials related to Epstein — described in court filings and press reports as numbering more than three million documents, photographs and videos — has acted like a blowtorch, exposing private communications that once sat in sealed files.

And in Paris, the ripples have toppled a veteran: Jack Lang, a former French culture minister, offered to resign from his post at the Arab World Institute after his name surfaced in the released messages. “I offer to submit my resignation,” the 86‑year‑old wrote, even as he maintained his innocence. The French public, whose cultural institutions are as storied as their politics, watched another familiar figure forced to step back under the strain of association.

What does this mean for public trust?

When familiar names appear in scandal, the damage is not only to individuals — it chips away at public confidence in institutions. People do not react simply to headlines; they react to what those headlines suggest about the health of the system. “It’s about the network,” says a veteran political analyst. “When you’ve got unelected or semi‑elected powerbrokers operating across politics, business and charity, and then those links are shown to include criminal actors, trust erodes quickly.”

On Camden High Street, a barista polishing an espresso machine said, “You don’t need to be into politics to know that something smells wrong. When elite people look like they have their own rules, you feel small.”

Across the Atlantic, citizens watching US hearings are likely asking similar questions: How did the files stay hidden so long? Who benefited from silence? What mechanisms are in place to prevent the powerful from escaping scrutiny?

Harder questions, and the urgent work ahead

At its core this affair forces societies to reckon with a few uncomfortable truths. First: the connective tissue between wealth, influence and access can create vulnerabilities in policymaking — especially during crises such as the 2008 financial collapse. Second: the release of mass private records, while crucial for transparency, risks turning complex investigations into spectacle unless carefully managed.

We are also reminded of how the tools of accountability can be co‑opted for political ends. Democrats warn that the House Oversight Committee’s efforts may be cynical theatre; Republicans insist on digging deeper. The result is more noise and less clarity for citizens who simply want the truth and some measure of justice.

So what should be done? Clean up the system, as Brown urges — but how? Strengthened conflict‑of‑interest rules, clearer vetting procedures for public appointments, and greater transparency around the handling of sensitive information are immediate, practical steps. More broadly, civil society and independent investigators must be resourced to follow the trail wherever it leads.

Where do we go from here?

As the Met completes its forensics and sifts through data from two modest addresses to try to untangle a web that spans continents, we are left with urgent questions for our democracies: Can institutions hold the powerful to account without descending into partisan warfare? Can truth be separated from spectacle? And will the lessons of this scandal be turned into lasting reform, or buried under another headline?

Maybe you have already formed your answer. Maybe you think this is just another elite crisis, destined to end in a quiet settlement and a few resignations. Maybe you believe it’s an inflection point for a system that needs deep repair. Either way, the coming weeks will be a test — not just for politicians or prosecutors, but for all of us who care about what it means for power to be exercised in the daylight rather than the shadows.