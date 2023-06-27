Great Britain: a heated swimming pool thanks to a data center

In southern England, the heat from computers benefits the bathers. Since March, the Exmouth leisure center has been testing a new system that consists of recovering the heat generated by the servers of a small data center installed in the same building.

An exchange of good practice: while the swimming pool reduces its energy costs, the computers are cooled for free.

In southern England, a leisure center is testing out a new system that benefits both bathers and computer servers. The Exmouth leisure center has installed a small data center in the same building as its swimming pool and is recovering the heat generated by the servers to reduce energy costs for the pool.

Since March, the leisure center has been running a trial period to test out this new system. The heat generated by the servers is being used to warm up the pool water, which reduces the center’s energy costs. At the same time, the servers are being cooled for free.

This innovative system is an exchange of good practice, where both the swimming pool and the servers benefit. The leisure center is reducing its energy costs, which is beneficial for the environment and its finances. The servers, on the other hand, are being cooled without the need for expensive air conditioning systems.

The installation of a data center in the same building as a swimming pool may seem strange at first, but it makes sense in terms of energy efficiency. The heat generated by the servers is usually wasted, but in this case, it is being put to good use. This is an excellent example of how technology can be used to benefit the environment and reduce energy costs.

The Exmouth leisure center’s trial period has been successful so far, and it is hoped that this system can be implemented in other leisure centers and public buildings in the future. This could lead to a significant reduction in energy costs and a more sustainable way of operating.

In conclusion, the Exmouth leisure center’s new system of recovering heat from computer servers is an excellent example of how technology can be used to benefit both the environment and businesses.

This innovative system should be implemented in more buildings to reduce energy costs and promote sustainability. The exchange of good practice between the swimming pool and the servers is a win-win situation, and we should all be looking for similar solutions to reduce our carbon footprint.