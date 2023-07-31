In Niger, Bazoum’s party denounces “abusive arrests”, including ministers

Five days after the coup in Niger, four ministers, a former minister, and the leader of Mohamed Bazoum’s party, the deposed elected president, have been arrested, according to a statement from the ruling party sent to AFP.

Furthermore, the coup leaders have accused Paris of wanting to “intervene militarily” to restore him to power, as indicated in the statement. France has stated that its only objective is the safety of its citizens. Follow the situation in Niger live.

17:00: No lethal force was used by French forces during the attack on the French embassy

The French security forces did not use lethal force to respond to the attack on the French embassy in Niamey on Sunday, according to a joint statement from the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Armed Forces.

After the demonstration, some Nigerien officials spoke to the press about French live ammunition fired at the crowd.

16:29: Niger’s debt issuance canceled due to sanctions

The political unrest after the military coup has shifted to the financial sector as sources claim that the regional central bank has canceled a 30 billion CFA francs (approximately 45 million euros) bond issuance scheduled for Monday in the West African debt market.

This decision comes after the implementation of sanctions by the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), and other powers.

14:17: Mohamed Bazoum’s party denounces “arbitrary arrests”, including ministers

Four ministers, a former minister, and the leader of Mohamed Bazoum’s party, the deposed elected president, have been arrested, according to a statement from the ruling party sent to AFP.

“After the abduction of the President of the Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, the coup leaders continue to target and make arbitrary arrests,” denounced the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS).

On Monday morning, the Minister of Petroleum, Mahamane Sani Mahamadou – son of former President Mahamadou Issoufou – and then the Minister of Mines, Ousseini Hadizatou, were arrested.

12:37: France’s only objective in Niger is the safety of its citizens, says Quai d’Orsay

France’s only objective in Niger is the safety of its citizens, stated the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Our priority is the safety of our citizens and establishments, which should not be subject to violence, in accordance with international law. We have no other objective than that,” stated Quai d’Orsay in a statement to Reuters.

12:04: Germany suspends development aid and budgetary support to Niger

Germany announced, like France two days ago, the suspension of its development aid and budgetary support to Niger after the military coup against the elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

“We have suspended all direct support payments to the government of Niger,” said the spokesperson for the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sebastian Fischer, during a regular press briefing in Berlin.

11:47: Kremlin calls for “restraint” and a return to “legality”

The Kremlin called on “all parties to show restraint” in Niger and to return to “legality.” “What is happening there is of serious concern,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov: “We call for a quick restoration of legality in the country and restraint from all parties.”

9:30: Coup leaders accuse France of wanting to “intervene militarily”

The coup leaders have accused France of “wanting to intervene militarily” following a summit of Niger’s West African neighbors threatening to use “force” if Mohamed Bazoum was not reinstated in his position by Sunday. Quai d’Orsay, on the other hand, stated that its only objective is the “security” of French citizens and companies.

Essentials from July 30:

The leaders of West African countries, gathered on Sunday in Abuja for a “special summit,” gave the coup leaders in Niger a one-week ultimatum to restore constitutional order, stating that they would not exclude the use of “force.” The suspension of “all commercial and financial transactions” was also decided. In the aftermath, the transitional president of Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, arrived in Niamey to “see what he can contribute to the resolution of the crisis.”

Furthermore, thousands of people demonstrated outside the French embassy in Niamey before being dispersed by tear gas grenades, as witnessed by an AFP journalist, during a rally in support of the coup military.

Finally, on , Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, the Prime Minister of Niger, stated that the elected president Mohamed Bazoum, who had been detained by his presidential guard for four days, is “doing well” and “is in good spirits” after the military coup.

AFP and Reuters