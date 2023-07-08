In Sfax, Tunisia, the situation of the migrants was left to their fate

On Friday, hundreds of African migrants gathered in a park in the center of Sfax, demanding “peace and security”, following a wave of violence against them following the death of a Tunisian during an argument.

The human rights NGO, Human Rights Watch (HRW), for its part, called on the authorities to put an end to “collective expulsions” in the desert, where migrants are left to their fate. The report by Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Tlili.

Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been in a very precarious situation since the outbreak of violence that followed the death of a Tunisian in a fight a few days earlier. Report in Sfax by Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Tlili.