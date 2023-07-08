Eye on Africa

In Sfax, Tunisia, the situation of the migrants was left to their fate

By hanad

On Friday, hundreds of African migrants gathered in a park in the center of Sfax, demanding “peace and security”, following a wave of violence against them following the death of a Tunisian during an argument.

Related Posts

Ethiopia: the creation of a new state region draws the…

Tunisia: hundreds of migrants in distress after being driven…

The human rights NGO, Human Rights Watch (HRW), for its part, called on the authorities to put an end to “collective expulsions” in the desert, where migrants are left to their fate. The report by Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Tlili.

The human rights NGO, Human Rights Watch (HRW), called on Friday, July 7, Tunisia to put an end to the “collective expulsions” of African migrants in the desert, where they are abandoned to their fate.

Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been in a very precarious situation since the outbreak of violence that followed the death of a Tunisian in a fight a few days earlier. Report in Sfax by Lilia Blaise and Hamdi Tlili.

hanad 2560 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More