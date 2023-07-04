In the press – Senegalese President Macky Sall renounces a third term: “A decision for peace”

On the front page of the press, this Tuesday, July 4, was the decision, welcomed by the Senegalese President Macky Sall, not to be a candidate for a third term. The Israeli army’s incursion into the West Bank – the largest in years. France’s mayors on the front lines of the riots. And the battles, in Europe, against the ecological transition.

In the headlines, Senegalese President Macky Sall’s decision not to run for a third term. The Daily of Senegal announces with relief the end of the “tension” after “several years of vagueness”. The Paalga Observer also shares his relief. The newspaper Burkinabé assures that “this unexpected statement to say the least” will allow “the Senegalese socio-political mercury (to) fall” and that “the whole country of Teranga breathes a sigh of relief”. The country, another Burkinabé daily, also welcomes “a decision worthy of peace for Senegal” and the way Macky Sall “has given the lie to all those of his critics who attributed to him the disastrous intention of trying to unnecessarily extend his lease to head of state”. Macky Sall, which would have allowed Senegal to “justify its status as a beacon of democracy in a West Africa in the turmoil of unconstitutional changes”.

Also in the headlines is the Israeli army’s incursion into the West Bank – the biggest in years. According to the Palestinian Authority, nine Palestinians were killed in Jenin, and a hundred others were injured.

Jerusalem Post announces “the biggest operation of the Israeli army since 2002”, that is, since Operation Rampart, during the Second Intifada – an intervention which the Israeli daily calls for support, although it warns that it is “unrealistic to expect that completely stop all terrorist activity in Jenin and the West Bank”. However, the paper says it hopes it “will deal a sufficient blow to contain the terrorists in the short term and allow the Israeli forces (and the Palestinian Authority) to carry out their fight against terrorism”.

Haaretz, another Israeli daily, confirms that the operation “will not change the reality in the West Bank”, but that the military officials are “trying to end the operation as soon as possible to limit losses and avoid an escalation”. This risk of escalation is also mentioned by the Saudi newspaper Arabic newswhich condemns the “massacre, the “war” carried out against the Jenin refugee camp. According to the Saudi daily, the IDF’s actions expose “Israel to accusations of “collective punishment against the Palestinians”.

In France, tensions appear to be easing after the violence of recent days. This Tuesday, President Emmanuel Macron receives the mayors of several municipalities affected by the unrest. The mayors will also be on the front line in the coming days to get their neighborhoods back on their feet. IN The cross, several of them presented their ideas to get out of the crisis. Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, the Socialist mayor of Rouen, says that “mayors first expect consideration from the state, which requires more action”. This elected official also wants “a reform of the national police”, whose agents are today perceived as “intruding” in the neighbourhoods. His colleague Ali Rabeh, the generation’s mayor of Trappes, in the Paris suburbs, is asking the state to “abolish spatial segregation”. To Le Figarothese mayors who “call for a start” are “the mouthpiece of ordinary France” – elected officials who “suffer every day from the total absence of a migration policy” and “educate, together with the police, firefighters, (and) teachers, the civil violence , the reserve of humanity that stands up against the onslaught of decivilization”.

The French press is also returning to the presentation, planned for Wednesday by the European Commission, of a controversial text that paves the way for certain types of genetically modified crops. According to The echoeswhich provokes the “risky venture” from Brussels, the Commission’s aim is to “facilitate the marketing of plants” which will be derived from “revolutionary genomic techniques” and to put an end to legislation considered “obsolete” for ” adapting crops” agriculture to the challenges of climate change”. This speech does not at all convince environmentalists who fear that future European legislation will allow the giants of the agri-food industry to file more patents and increase their grip on living organisms even more, which could pose a threat to non-GMO or organic cultures .Currently, the arguments of food security and cost of living are advanced more and more often to justify the unraveling of certain legislations, and even call into question whole parts of the European Green Deal, which aims at CO2 neutrality 2050 – an “insidious” trend coming from the European right, according to The Guardianwhich is alarmed to see the EU entering “a new era of economic and geopolitical uncertainty that is likely to make the difficult ecological transition even more difficult”.

That Guardian reports that astronomers have successfully observed time dilation in the early universe. According to their observations, events appear to be unfolding five times more slowly when the universe was one-tenth of its current age. In other words, ancient cosmic events happened more slowly than modern events. An effect that was predicted by Einstein’s general theory of relativity… from 1915.

