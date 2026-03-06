Iranians Share Fears and Hopes as Conflict Nears One-Week Mark

Inside Tehran: A City Between Jubilation and Fear, One Week into a New War

It has been almost a week since the attacks that have upended life across Iran—an assault that, according to residents I spoke with, involved the United States and Israel and culminated in the reported killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior Revolutionary Guard figures.

Out in the neighborhoods of Tehran, the aftershocks are both literal and emotional. Front doors rattle from distant blasts; shop shutters sit half-drawn; the hum of daily life has been replaced by the hushed cadence of survival. Yet among the rubble of a disrupted routine, there are moments of bright, fragile human reaction—songs of joy, shouts of grief, and a kind of exhausted bewilderment that seeps into every conversation.

“We were all shouting ‘thank God’”

“I cannot describe how we felt at that moment,” a woman in Tehran told me, her voice low over a crackling phone line. “We were all just shouting at how happy we are. We all went to the windows and we were all shouting ‘thank God’ for giving us such an experience.”

Her words echoed across other accounts: spontaneous gatherings in hallways, neighbors crying in the street, the soft astonishment of a city that has known decades of political theater and repression. An elderly woman, she said, placed her hands on her chest and whispered, “thank God, he finally heard the mothers of this land,” a line that reduced the caller to tears as she recalled it.

Moments like these complicate any simple story of a besieged populace. In Tehran, joy and dread live side by side, separated sometimes by a single windowpane.

Carnivals of fear

But not everyone in the city is celebrating. A second woman, who fled Tehran in the days after the strikes, described a different nightly ritual: regime supporters taking to the streets in what she called “carnival-like” displays—loud music, fireworks, and organized processions. “The level of repression is so intense that even right now, the regime’s supporters are holding these celebrations every night, making loud noise and disturbing people,” she said.

“I don’t understand how someone whose leader has died is holding carnivals,” she added. “It feels like a public performance designed to frighten.”

Whether motivated by genuine grief, orchestrated loyalty, or sheer survival instinct, such displays have their own chilling logic: in an environment where dissent can bring brutal consequences, public spectacle becomes a weapon as well as a signal.

Lives Interrupted: The Everyday Toll

What does a city under bombardment look like on the ground? The picture, residents say, is deceptively mundane. Most strikes, they report, are aimed at military installations—IRGC bases, security headquarters, logistics hubs. But blast waves don’t read maps: windows shatter in adjacent apartment blocks, walls crack under the pressure, and people are warned away from whole neighborhoods flagged as potential secondary targets.

“Tehran’s situation is still closed down,” a man who remained in the capital told me. “Less than 2% of the shops we see open have customers. No one is coming in to buy anything. Most cities, including Tehran, look empty and quiet.”

This is not simply an economic disruption; it is the reconfiguration of daily life. Markets, teeming cafes, and public squares—spaces where ordinary citizens meet, trade, argue and laugh—have become quiet. For a city of roughly nine million people in the metropolitan area, even a partial exodus overwhelms families, transport networks, and the social fabric.

Hospitals and the human shield

Perhaps the most explosive allegation I heard is one that hits at the heart of humanitarian law: the claim that regime officials are sheltering military leaders inside hospitals. “I have friends who are doctors and nurses,” one caller said. “I’m really worried about them when they have to go to that hospital, because they hide the people they want to keep safe—important generals and commanders—inside hospitals.”

If true, that would put civilians and medical staff in grave danger and would blur the lines protected by international humanitarian law, which strictly prohibits using medical facilities for military purposes. For medics on the ground, the dilemma is stark—care for the wounded, or risk becoming collateral in a strategic calculation.

Voices from Within: Fear, Resilience and Fracture

Across the calls I compiled, a few themes kept returning: fear of reprisal, exhaustion with a state that uses public life as theater, and a fragile hope that this could be a historical hinge moment.

“They are repressing people very intensely in a structured way,” the woman who fled Tehran said. “When I see things like this, I get scared.”

Another Tehran resident described the odd normality of survival: “You go to sleep hearing explosions. You wake up and check your neighbors. You haggle for medicine. You teach your children rhythm of drills. These are the new lessons—the ones our grandparents never wanted to teach us.”

An academic in exile, who asked to speak anonymously, framed the moment in a larger historical arc. “Regimes rely on two things: fear and ritual. When a ritual—marches, sermons, flag-waving—collides with open grief or jubilation, the social contract frays. That’s what we are seeing,” he said. “But the outcome is not deterministic. People will act; whether they act collectively is the big question.”

What does the rest of the world see?

For outside observers, the conflict’s contours are often parsed in sober policy terms: alliance constellations, missiles exchanged, sanctions recalibrated. For Iranians I spoke with, the calculus is far more intimate. They worry about electricity cuts, about supply chains for bread, about whether their children will be able to go back to school. Many spoke of immediate practical fears—where to sleep if their building becomes unsafe, how to access medication, whether a friend or relative will return from the front.

“We are not asking for geopolitics to be kind to us,” one woman said. “We are asking for the right to be alive, to cook food, to sleep at night.”

Questions for the Reader—and for the World

What does it mean to witness from afar? How should a global community respond when civilians are caught between the machinery of war and the ritual of power? These are not rhetorical questions only for diplomats and generals; they are ethical queries for anyone who reads the news over coffee and scrolls on.

As a journalist, I found that the most powerful stories were not the declarations from foreign capitals but the small, human testimonies of people rearranging their lives. They are full of contradictions—joy at a reported death of a leader, fear of reprisals, sorrow for lost lives—even as they expose larger themes that will matter long after the rockets fall: the resilience of communities, the weaponization of public space, and the fragility of institutions meant to protect the most vulnerable.

Where do we go from here?

There are no easy answers. For now, Tehran waits, holds its breath, cleans shattered glass from doorways, and listens for the pattern of the next strike. Residents I spoke with wanted one thing above all: that the world not reduce their experiences to headlines and statistics. “Remember us as people,” said one voice. “Not just as a map.”

For those watching from afar, perhaps the smallest, most humane action is to listen—to stories like these, to the texture of daily fear and joy—and to let those stories shape how we imagine the future, and the responsibilities we bear toward it.