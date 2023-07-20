Iraq expels Swedish ambassador as man desecrates Quran in Sweden

July. 20 (Jowhar.com)-Iraq’s prime minister has ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from Iraq and the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d’affaires from Sweden as a man desecrated of a copy of the Quran in Stockholm.

The diplomatic blowup Thursday came hours after protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire.

The Swedish Embassy announced it had closed to visitors. Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani said that Iraqi authorities will prosecute the arsonists as well referring “negligent security officials” for investigation.

The man kicked and stood on the Quran during his protest at the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm as Swedish police stood by