Irish journalist receives Ukraine’s Order of Merit honor for distinguished work

An Irish journalist who has built a large online following for his reporting from Ukraine has been formally honoured by President Volodymyr Zelensky, receiving an Order of Merit for his coverage of Russia’s invasion.

Caolan Robertson, a reporter and social media influencer from Kilkenny, was named among a group of Ukrainian and international journalists recognised for their work documenting the war.

In a message posted on social media, Mr Robertson said he was “completely blown away” by the recognition, calling it a “profound honour”.

He also wrote that “powerful people want the truth about Ukraine buried” and said it is a “privilege to be able to tell it”.

The Office of the President of Ukraine said the awards were presented for Journalist’s Day.

This is Nikopol, a city in Ukraine where civilians are being hunted by drones. I investigated how russians are now launching those drones FROM Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at the other side of the river. Russian aggression puts the entire planet at risk of nuclear… pic.twitter.com/IwDL1fk7Qv

— Caolan (@CaolanReports) May 26, 2026

In remarks accompanying the awards, Mr Zelensky expressed gratitude to journalists and media workers who “show the world what our people have to endure”.

“We also thank all dedicated foreign media professionals who stand on the right side of history and ensure that the world does not forget or remain silent about what is happening in Ukraine.

“It is precisely this active support that helps us secure assistance at the political level,” he said.

Mr Zelensky also paid tribute to journalists killed while reporting on the war, saying: “All of us must preserve the memory and honour the contribution to our fight of those journalists who were killed in this war.”

A Reporters Without Borders report published in February said that 16 journalists have been killed covering the conflict since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Mr Robertson previously worked for Canadian far-right media outlet Rebel News, and also produced videos for far-right activists including Alex Jones and Tommy Robinson.

In an interview with Newstalk radio in 2021, he said he regrets making extremist content.

He said he is now focused on “exposing the far-right, exposing disinformation”.