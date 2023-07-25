Journal de l’Afrique – Cameroon: At least 33 dead in the collapse of an apartment building in Douala

A building containing about forty people collapsed on the night of July 22-23 in Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital. The still preliminary figure reports at least 33 dead.

Célestine Ketcha-Courtès, Cameroon’s Minister of Urban Development, admitted to the press that she was facing “a catastrophic situation” and clarified that “the building in question did not have a building permit”.

Gabon’s electoral center has selected 19 candidates for the presidential election scheduled for August 26 in Gabon. Two women begin this battle against Ali Bongo, the outgoing head of state. Little surprise on the list, Jean Boniface Assélé, maternal uncle of Ali Bongo, will no longer be part of it. The details of Ismaël Obiang Nze, correspondent for .

In Kenya, an NGO has undertaken the crazy venture of opening a school to train young people in digital trades for free in Turkana County, a very isolated and desert region located in the north-west of the country. A report by Bastien Renouil and Théo Prouvost.