Journal de l’Afrique – In Senegal, Birame Souleye Diop, number 2 of PASTEF in police custody

Birame Souleye Diop, president of the opposition coalition parliamentary group Yewwi Askan Wi and leader of Pastef, Ousmane Sonko’s party, the fiercest opponent of the president, was arrested on Wednesday after warning of a possible reversal of the head of state. The explanation from our correspondent in Dakar, Sarah Sakho.

Still with politics Senegal, theopponent Ousmane Sonko spoke from his residence in Dakar, on in an interview with Marc Perelman. An exclusive interview where he speaks after Macky Sall’s non-candidacy and on his own in 2024.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the Democratic Republic of Congo with a strong delegation of nine ministers to participate this Thursday in the 12th session of the binational commission between the two countries and then in the work of an economic forum.

The two heads of state met face to face. The purpose of this visit: to warm the relationship between the two countries. Details, Aurélie Bazzara-Kibangula.

Our guest this evening says with her voice that she is the echo of her soul. A smart street dandy from another era. Senegalese singer Faada Freddy, the smartest of Senegalese singers, was our guest to talk to us about his new EP “Tables will turne”.