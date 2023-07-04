Journal de l’Afrique – In Senegal, Macky Sall will not stand for the presidential election in 2024

Back to the start page / Emissions / Journal de l’Afrique 24:47 Macky Sall will not appear in 2024 © france24

In a televised address, Senegalese President Macky Sall announced on July 3 that he will not run in the 2024 presidential election to seek a third term. “Senegal surpasses my person and it is full of leaders capable of pushing the country towards emergence,” he said. The analyzes and reactions in this edition of the “Journal de l’Afrique” by political scientist Gilles Yabi and the vice-president of the opposition party Pastef Yassine Fall.

The leader of the Malian junta Assimi Goïta continued this weekend with a partial reshuffle of the government: 13 new ministers enter the government still led by Prime Minister Choguel Maïga. Among the highlights, there is less space for the armed movements that signed the Algiers Peace Agreement and almost no space for political parties. And the leader of the junta has appointed several of his collaborators in the new team.

Continue reading on the same topics: