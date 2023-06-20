Journal de l’Afrique – Mali: State complaint against Minusma for “espionage” and “damage to army morale”

Malian justice is gripped by an action initiated by the state against Minusma, accused of espionage after the publication of a damning report to the national army. This complaint follows the publication of a report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, based on an investigation by Minusma’s human rights department. He accuses the Malian army and “foreign” fighters of executing at least 500 people in Moura during an anti-jihadist operation.

Ugandan police have announced the arrest of “20 collaborators” suspected of the ADF rebels after the massacre attributed to jihadists, which left at least 42 dead in a school in the district of Kasese, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo. The families of the victims must now identify the bodies of their loved ones. Authorities asked the families to perform DNA tests to facilitate identification.

This 20 June is World Refugee Day, the opportunity to go to Burundi. Five years ago, the country launched a large repatriation program for refugees living in Rwanda and Tanzania. In 2015, following a political crisis triggered by demonstrations against the third term of President Pierre Nkurunziza, then in power, 400,000 people fled repression and violence. Since then, peace has returned and at least half of the refugees have been repatriated. their reintegration is a real challenge… Report from our special correspondent in the country Clément Di Roma.

In northern Burkina Faso, insecurity and terrorism are forcing people to flee. They are around 30,000 who have joined neighboring Niger. Some avoid refugee camps for fear of being attacked there. Report by Harold Girard.

