Journal de l’Afrique – Presidential election in Gabon: Can Alexandre Barro Chambrier federate the opposition?

That is the end of the tension in Gabon. Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been in power for almost 14 years, announced on Sunday that he will be a candidate for a third presidential term on August 26.

The opposition is divided over him. Among his fiercest opponents, Alexandre Barro Chambrier, of the Rassemblement pour la Patrie et la Modernité (RPM). He is a guest of the Journal de l’Afrique.

Also in this issue:

The retrial of the 28 September 2009 massacre in Conakry, Guinea. The debates had been suspended for several weeks after a strike by lawyers, followed by a strike by prison guards. Back at the bar, one of the defendants, Marcel Guilavogui, nephew of Captain Moussa Dadis Camara, wanted to tell his truth about the events.

Since April 15 and the start of fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, nearly three million Sudanese have fled the war. Some have sought refuge in the town of Wad Madani, 150 kilometers from Khartoum. This city is not ready for such a crowd, it was necessary to organize. Residents have banded together to form committees to help those who have fled the capital. Life there remains very complicated for those who have left everything behind. Report from our correspondents.