Eye on Africa

Journal de l’Afrique – Senegal: the opposition expects a “free and transparent” presidential election from Macky Sall

By hanad

The day after the announcement of President Macky Sall’s decision not to run for a third term in February 2024, the Yéwwi Askan opposition coalition said on July 4 that it was waiting for “other steps towards the pacification of the public and political space.” The government welcomes him, “a historic first”: never had a Senegalese president organized elections for his succession without participating in these elections himself.

hanad 2544 posts
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More