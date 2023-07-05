Journal de l’Afrique – Senegal: the opposition expects a “free and transparent” presidential election from Macky Sall
The day after the announcement of President Macky Sall’s decision not to run for a third term in February 2024, the Yéwwi Askan opposition coalition said on July 4 that it was waiting for “other steps towards the pacification of the public and political space.” The government welcomes him, “a historic first”: never had a Senegalese president organized elections for his succession without participating in these elections himself.