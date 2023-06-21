Journal de l’Afrique – Tense situation on the border between Sudan and Chad, two months after the start of the conflict in Sudan

The situation on the border between Chad and Sudan is becoming more and more complicated. For more than two months, Sudan has been ravaged by war and the Sudanese have tried to flee to neighboring countries, which is not without consequences, and the concern has spread to Chad because the security risks are significant.

We talk about it with our correspondent in N’Djamena Mamadou Djimtebaye in this edition.In Madagascar, documents leaked on social networks and to journalists a week ago reveal that President Andry Rajoelina has had French citizenship since 2014. A scandalous revelation, because according to the Malagasy Nationality Code, if an adult Malagasy voluntarily acquires another nationality, he loses it de facto.

Malagasy nationality. Madagascar is therefore in the middle of a legal imbroglio, a situation that is bothering the authorities a few months before the presidential elections, as Gaëlle Borgia, our correspondent in Madagascar, explains to us.