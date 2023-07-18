Journal de l’Afrique – The Onkende family files a complaint against X and calls for an international investigation

In the DR Congo, we still do not know more about the death of Chérubin Okende… The opponent and spokesman for Moise Katumbi’s party was found dead in his vehicle on one of the capital’s main roads on July 13.

The prosecutor at the Court of Cassation had announced that an investigation was underway. The family of the opponent has decided to file a complaint to try to shed light on this affair, which occurs in an already tense political climate, with elections approaching the end of the year.

Kigali is hosting the 7th “Women Deliver” conference on gender equality and the 1st to be held in Africa. Debates on women’s rights on the continent will be in the spotlight. More than 6,000 feminist activists are expected in Rwanda and 200,000 people will follow the debates online.

In Senegal, Laamb unleashes passions… A discipline that attracts more and more people internationally, and which has attracted a Japanese wrestler who has decided to settle in the country.